Weird Texas towns, alien saviors, confederate swords: July indie movie screenings

Cane River

Walker Art Cinema

7 p.m. July 24 & 26

$10



Director Horace Jenkins, a brother, made Cane River (1982), a movie about the relationships and dramas specific to a free black settlement in Louisiana. The project was financed entirely by wealthy black funders, and featured an all-black crew and cast.



Jenkins died unexpectedly that same year at 42. Without its ship captain, Cane River sank to the unchecked storages of a studio... until someone stumbled upon and restored it in 2014.



Cane River is splendidly shot, capturing the heat and brightness of the southern sun and black culture. The movie tells the tale of black Creole life, of living and loving and fucking, and the shame and triumphs in a southern black community.



The all-black production presents beautiful shots of black grace and beauty, of black southern life and charm, but also does not shy away from issues in the community of colorism and the stultifying taboos of relationships and sex.

Sword of Trust

Landmark Theaters

One week starting July 26



Marc Maron has built a huge following being at the forefront of podcasting, drawing in listeners to his show, WTF with Marc Maron, through insider stories of life as a comedian.



His latest project, Sword of Trust, is about a man with a confederate sword that is worth a lot of money to people he despises and fears. He will, however, still take a buck from them. This gem of a movie is full of rolling, contemplative dialogue that crackles as characters maneuver around the comically rich conceit, and arrive at the truly emotional realizations Maron is known for.



Directed by Lynn Shelton, Maron’s killer supporting players also pop and thrive, including nonstop ballers like Jullian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Toby Huss, and Dan Bakkedahl.

Space is the Place

Trylon Cinema

Various times July 28-30

$8



Jazz composer Sun Ra made a free jazz-style album, then wrote an escapist movie around it about black freedom.



Space is the Place (1974) is an apocalyptic science-fiction flick. Scored by Sun Ra's unwieldy, experimental jazz, which is unrestricted by tempo or melody, the movie, starring Ra as a fictional version of himself, follows him as he attempts to free black people from oppression by transporting them to an alien planet.



Directed in a judgment-free verite style by John Coney, it's full of fun shots of ‘70s Oakland and features Sun Ra’s eclectic, liberating, and hypnotically rhythmic imaginings.