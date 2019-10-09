Weird horror flicks, Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl, street fests: A-List 10.9

WEDNESDAY 10.9

Angelo Tsarouchas

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“Last year I did a world tour that took me around the globe,” says comic Angelo Tsarouchas. “I was in Australia, New Zealand, Britain, the Middle East—which resulted in a bunch of new material.” In his current set, Tsarouchas talks about his travels, as well as life back home in Los Angeles with his wife and young daughter. Born in Canada to Greek parents, he still feels like an outsider in southern California. “My wife was born here and my daughter was born here,” he says. “I’m on the road a lot, and when I’m back home I’m focused on them.” When he performs in a town, he tries to immerse himself in the area. “I take public transportation,” he notes. “In Minneapolis, I’ll take the train from the Mall of America to downtown to really see what’s going on. Minneapolis and St. Paul are really in the center of North America, and the people are very knowledgeable about a lot of things, but they like it when you make fun of their town a little bit.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

AHS 1984: Viewing Party with Nocturna Lee Mission

LUSH

Are you a fan of American Horror Story, but don’t have cable or a reliable pirating site? Not a problem. Head over to LUSH on Wednesdays for free weekly viewings of the latest season. The ninth installment of the FX series takes place in the ’80s, and references classic horror flicks from the era... a couple seasons after Stranger Things did it, and over two decades after Scream did it. Can showrunner Ryan Murphy and crew keep it fresh? Stay tuned. Each week, Nocturna Lee Mission will entertain before and after the episode, plus during commercial breaks, with a bit of humor and horror trivia, while LUSH serves up spooky cocktail specials and food. 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. —Jessica Armbruster

Jimmy O. Yang Image courtesy the standup

THURSDAY 10.10

Jimmy O. Yang

Acme Comedy Co.

Some people may know Jimmy O. Yang as an actor first. He’s been a series regular on HBO’s Silicon Valley, had a role in the film Crazy Rich Asians, and has shown up in dozens of other projects. “I didn’t even think I was going to be an actor,” he says. “I started doing standup because I was looking for something to do. I graduated with an econ degree, and I didn’t want to do that.” Yang was simply looking for a community to be a part of. He tried joining a boxing club, then jiu-jitsu, but he was terrible at both. Then he stumbled into standup. Shortly after he started, he landed an odd gig as a consultant for the Harlem Globetrotters. The team was about to tour China, and needed advice on what would be appropriate. “They googled ‘Chinese comedians.’ I was the only one in L.A., so they contacted me.” He met the team’s reps at the airport. “I read their script—yes, they have a script—and told them, ‘Yeah, this is fine, the Chinese will like you.’ I think I might have told them Hello Kitty is Japanese or something like that. Then they gave me $200.” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $27.75. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Commissioned by Grand Rapids Art Museum Alexis Rockman, 'Cascade'

FRIDAY 10.11

Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

Weisman Art Museum

Perhaps no other artist has captured, in a single painting, the legacy of the Great Lakes. In a work that transcends a single moment in time, Alexis Rockman’s Cascade conveys the environmental grandeur and biodiversity, the industrial and environmental destruction, and the cultural and historical influences at play. For this exhibition, organized by the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the New York-based artist presents a series of pieces that examine the things affecting and altering this natural resource, including colonization, climate change, mass agriculture, and urban sprawl. With exquisite detail, he also inspires admiration for and dedication to the preservation of our vast natural heritage. There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. Through January 5 —Camille LeFevre

Zafira and the Resistance

Guthrie Theater

In Kathryn Haddad’s new play, Zafira and the Resistance, a tyrannical dictator ushers in an era of anti-immigrant sentiment and Islamophobia. Sound familiar? The story centers on Zafira, a Lebanese-American teacher who sees the political climate grow increasingly extreme, even within the school environment. By holding up a mirror to the xenophobia present in the U.S. today, the work raises questions about ongoing institutional racism as it explores Arab-American identities. Co-produced by the Guthrie and New Arab American Theater Works, where Haddad is executive and artistic director, Zafira features a set created by the incredible Arab-American artist Hend al Mansour. Haddad is also the founder of literary journal Mizna, and has won the Archibald Bush Leadership Fellowship for her work with the Arab-American community. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday, October 13; 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27. $9-$32. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through October 27 —Sheila Regan

"We are Still Here" at the Saint Paul Art Crawl

Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl

Lowertown St. Paul

Each fall and spring, artists working in St. Paul open their doors for a variety of special receptions, parties, open studios, hands-on fun, and demonstrations. Some are working in artists’ lofts, others own galleries, and a few are creating pop-up spaces. While the bulk of happenings will take place in Lowertown, there will be things to explore and discover citywide, including hot spots in downtown, along West Seventh Street, on the East and West Sides, and along Raymond Avenue. Highlights include “We Are Still Here,” a collection of works by Indigenous artists spanning generations of families in Minnesota and Wisconsin at the Schmidt Artist Lofts on West Seventh Street. The Union Depot will host 25 artists during the crawl; pieces include photography, paintings, and leatherwork. Others venues worth checking out: the Tilsner Artist Lofts, the Rossmor Building, the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the George Latimer Central Library (stop here for fun kids’ activities), and TPT, which will be offering tours throughout the weekend. Head to saintpaulartcrawl.org for a complete list of locations and schedules, and be sure to download free ride passes with Metro Transit. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

The Comedy of Errors

Theatre In the Round

The influence of Shakespeare knows no bounds, but it takes a keen perception to find the spirit of the Bard amid the fun-in-the-sun shenanigans of 1960s beach-party films. Featuring plots as frothy as the ever-present ocean waves, this short-lived genre embraced slapstick laughs and playful romance with an unabashed exuberance. Drawing a link between this suntanned revelry and Shakespearian absurdity, Theatre in the Round Players have cleverly reimagined The Comedy of Errors in the retro style of a cinematic day at the beach. A tale of mistaken identities, Comedy of Errors follows two sets of identical twins as they unknowingly find themselves in the same vicinity. Wacky complications ensue, leading to progressively sillier situations in which the actions of one twin are blamed on the confounded other. Though certainly not the most thematically layered of the Bard’s creations, Comedy of Errors possesses a breezy charm that should prove particularly receptive to the inclusion of swimsuits and surf rock. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through November 3 —Brad Richason

Frank Henelotter: Brain Damaged

Trylon Cinema

The films of Frank Henenlotter offer bizarre storylines, eccentric characters, and excessive gore, all filmed on shoestring budgets. Such supposedly disreputable material proved ideal for subversive takes on dysfunctional families and drug addiction, as evidenced by Trylon’s double-bill of Basket Case (1982) and Brain Damage (1988). Basket Case follows a young man who totes his deformed sibling (once his conjoined twin) around New York City in a wicker basket, seeking to exact revenge on the doctors responsible for separating them. Filmed on location around Times Square, the movie also serves as a time capsule of the squalor that once ruled the now-touristy area. Six years later, Henenlotter returned with Brain Damage, the torrid tale of a young man addicted to secretions injected into his brain by a parasitic creature. Maintaining this malicious organism requires regular feedings of fresh brains from human victims. This demented depiction of temptation gone terribly awry further cemented Henenlotter’s reputation as an esteemed auteur of cult classics. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Oktoberfest Insight Brewing

SATURDAY 10.12

Oktoberfest

Insight Brewing

While so much of craft beer is about creativity, tradition is equally important. Oktoberfest is the season to highlight that heritage, which Insight will be doing this Saturday. Find a German-inspired malty Marzen lager, a sour Berliner Weisse, and the brewpub’s regular lineup of flagship and seasonal offerings on tap. The German theme continues with food from Black Forest Inn and entertainment such as Hammerschlagen and a stein-hoisting competition. The hoisting contest starts at 4 p.m., but don’t underestimate the strength required to win: Those beer steins are big and heavy. You can also buy a custom-branded stein, which holds one liter of beer (33 ounces in American terms), while supplies last. Noon to midnight. Free. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. —Loren Green

Lakes & Legends 3rd Annual Harvest Fest

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

In Minnesota, block party season doesn’t end with summer. Even well into October, outdoor fests aren’t going away anytime soon. This weekend’s street party is brought to you by Lakes & Legends, which will be closing West 14th Street for a day of harvest-themed fun. On tap will be seven different beers made with Minnesota-grown ingredients. Dubbed the Special Farm Series, the menu boasts a cream ale, a lemongrass grisette, a strawberry rhubarb kettle sour, and a maple stout. Fitting in with the theme, Pearson Organics will host a mini farmers market with seasonal eats, while Gastrotruck and Butcher Salt food trucks will be parked nearby. Minneapolis Craft Market will set up shop. Live music from Kind Country and Poppa Bear Norton round out this event, which is free and kid- and dog-friendly. All ages. Noon to 7 p.m. (the taproom is open till midnight). Free. 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. —Jessica Armbruster

The New Market

Juxtaposition Arts

In 2018, data analytics company Nielsen reported that African-American buying power has reached $1.2 trillion. However, that cash doesn’t stay in the community for long, as research has found that a dollar circulates in the black community for just six hours. Compare that to Asian communities, where $1 circulates for 30 days; Jewish communities, which are at 20 days; and white communities, where that number is 17 days. With this in mind, Juxtaposition Arts is hosting a pop-up market where folks interested in supporting black makers, businesses, and service providers can meet. Try foodstuffs like boiled peanuts, syrups, and traditional African dishes; shop fashion from Twin Cities designers; and chat with people running neighborhood barbershops and more. 2 to 6 p.m. Free. 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148. —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Book Festival Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Kids get new books when they go back to school in the fall. In the Twin Cities, adults (and kids and teens) can score some fine reads at the Twin Cities Book Festival each autumn. This totally free event brings books and people together for a jam-packed day of readings from authors ranging from local to international, book sales from major publishers and small imprints, and vintage and vinyl deals. Appearances include NPR correspondant Aarti Namdev Shahani, whose memoir, We Are Here, examines America through the personal lens of her family’s immigration; Ben Percy, whose latest, Suicide Woods, is a nail-biting mystery; and YA author Rachel Gold, who explores love and gender identity with In the Silences. Find the complete schedule and more at www.raintaxi.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Jessica Armbruster

Orchard Fest

Minneapolis Cider Company

It’s harvest season. While Minneapolis Cider Company is located in northeast Minneapolis, far from the idyllic setting of an orchard out in the country, that’s not stopping them from throwing an apple-themed party. There will be ax throwing, an apple pie contest, hot mulled cider, and a cider-centric take on the hot toddy. There’s no cover, and imbibers can show up any time, but VIP tickets score attendees special swag and a spot first in line at the ax-throwing station. Food options include Little G’s Mobile Pizzeria food truck and apple cider doughnuts. Added bonus: There’s free parking in the back lot. 2 to 8 p.m. Free; $35 VIP package. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357. —Loren Green

L-R: Cy Amundson, Greg Coleman, Moe Yaqub, Mike Earley Recovery Riot at Acme

TUESDAY 10.15

Recovery Riot

Acme Comedy Co.

Four years ago, City Pages contributing writer Patrick Strait found himself in a treatment program for alcoholism. “I wish I had one really good story,” he says, “but I screwed up a whole lot of things, it turns out.” As he was putting his life back together, he struggled with the idea of finding things he could enjoy sober. He stayed away from one of his favorite hangouts, Acme Comedy Co., for six months. “I wasn’t sure how to be sober and have fun at a place where drinking is the norm.” These days, he attends a variety of standup nights around town. When he approached Acme owner Louis Lee about doing a sober comedy show, “he was very supportive, because Acme is always looking to bring comedy to new audiences.” Recovery Riot isn’t just for folks in recovery. Comedy fans should enjoy the lineup of local favorites Greg Coleman, Cy Amundson, Mike Earley, and Moe Yaqub. “We’re not going to have any alcohol sales during the show,” Strait explains. “There will be different kinds of beverages and refreshments, and the comics won’t be doing any jokes that glorify drug or alcohol use.” Proceeds from the show will benefit the Stepping Stones sober house program of St. Paul. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —P.F. Wilson