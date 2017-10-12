Weird, anachronistic, and fabulous: This week's top shopping events

FB

So, it’s cold. Chilly mornings mean that winter is on the way sooner rather than later, but until that happens, why not enjoy the “cool crispness” with a little shopping between your apple orchard jaunts? This weekend, the Twin Cities are hosting a few can’t-miss events, including an L.A. pop-up that's making a Minneapolis pit stop and an annual sale at one of the best “junk shops” in town. (You need a full-size Jesus statue? They probably have it.)

Unique Minneapolis

Unique Markets, a Los Angeles-based event that travels around the country spotlighting local makers in each city, is coming to Minneapolis. It’s taking over the Convention Center on Saturday, October 14 with over 60 local vendors, including vintage dealers Moth Oddities and the charitable-cool Still Kickin. This is an amazing way to grab a few things for yourself and get a head start on holiday shopping; pick up some locally-made stocking stuffers and hostess gifts while you peruse. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 14. Minneapolis Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B. This event is free, but RSVP here: www.uniquemarkets.com/attend-unique-mpls)



Architectural Antiques Annual Fall Sale

Remodeling? Redecorating? Into reusing and recycling? No matter what your home needs, you can probably find it at sprawling Northeast emporium Architectural Antiques. They’ve got enormous pieces for bars and restaurants. They’ve got chandeliers. They’ve got lots of stuff from old churches. Who knows what you may find for your very own dwelling -- and at a discount, no less. (Full disclosure: My brother worked at Architectural Antiques for a few years and I had a lot of fun hanging out, scoring treasures, and learning about all the history behind their wares.) (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15. 1330 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.)



Cassette Store Day

The idea of shopping tons of cassette tapes -- my preferred medium for music when I was five -- is both nostalgic and charming. Stop by Flashlight Vinyl to shop their backstock of tapes, all priced at just $1 (that’s less than a coffee, guys). Some are even sealed. Sure, you might not be able to play them, unless you have an old boombox lying around, but how fun is it to revisit the tapes you loved as a kid? It’s like … wait for it … hitting the rewind button. (Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 14. 1519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.)



Party with Proper!

The Fargo outpost of the Proper shops is turning seven, and even though its Minneapolis-based little sister isn’t quite as old, both stores are celebrating the momentous occasion with drinks, discounts, and treats. Shop Proper’s fun, unique, accessibly-priced new arrivals for fall and beyond. Shopping is just better with a glass of champagne in your hand, isn’t it? (Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 15. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.)