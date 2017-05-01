Watch this Minnesota makeup artist turn into Prince

Prince had a unique style that can be difficult to replicate and pull off. Adonia Kyle obviously knows what she's doing, however. The Twin Cities makeup artist, who has a handful of how-to beauty videos on YouTube, decided to take on the Purple One for this 15-minute drag tutorial. In addition to picking up tips on how to become Prince, you might also learn a little bit about contouring, highlighting, and the scariest trick of them all: fake eye-lash application.

Kyle (MaKeMePuRdY on YouTube) decidede to make the transformation video to submit to the NYX Face Awards, a contest celebrating beauty vloggers. In June there will be online voting, with $50,000 an a trip to Los Angeles to compete live at stake.

For now, consider this your Monday dose of "pretty."