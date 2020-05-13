Be that as it may, there's no harm in browsing. And besides, we need to talk about this hot tub.

Just let it all hang out, Craigslist hot tub. Craigslist

This is a listing for a secondhand hot tub, “with cover, for repair or parts.” It’s near Andover, Minnesota, it looks busted as hell, and it only costs $30.

“The hot tub was left at an investment property I purchased,” the seller explains in the description. “So I have no idea what it needs.”

The seller also says the post will be “promptly” deleted if and when the sale is made, so if it’s still up there as you're reading this, you, friend, are one email and $30 in cash away from being the proud (?) owner of one brokenass hot tub.

If the listing isn’t necessarily grabbing you, maybe you just haven’t been given the right sales pitch. Luckily, we brought in the big guns.

This glorious minute of video comes to us from a burgeoning YouTube channel called UnwantedCommercials, which is exactly what it sounds like.

“My buddy and I saw a broken hot tub that a stranger in Minnesota is selling on Craigslist for $30,” one of the volunteer (vigilante?) ad reps explained in a Reddit post on Monday. “We randomly made and sent him this commercial to help him sell it. He’s currently ignoring all of our outreach. I don’t know why.”

“This is the best!” a commenter on the post said. “If I lived in Minnesota I’d buy it!”

“Move,” came the suggestion.

Other products unwillingly represented by UnwantedCommercials include the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 and McNeedles Yarn Store.

The seller also ignored City Pages’ interview requests, and dammit we don’t know why, either. The video already had nearly 360,000 views by Tuesday afternoon – by most measures, that’s pretty good marketing. But then, we also don’t know the answer to the Reddit poster’s other question: “Why isn’t this piece of shit free??”