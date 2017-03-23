Watch the trailer for the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 series

After a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, casual casting announcements via Twitter chats, and old episode binge-sessions, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is returning on April 14.

Netflix released a trailer this week, and the new gang is all here, including Patton Oswalt, Felicia Day, Jonah Ray. The acting is cheesy (as it should be) and the sets and special effects look like something a high schooler might try to put together (ditto).

At the end there is a quick monstage that teases the movie selections as well. It looks like we might be getting Reptilicus, Denmark's first and only giant monster movie. A quick google search revealed the following film shot:

So, that should be a high-quality movie with plenty to snark on. Watch the trailer below.