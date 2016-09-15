Watch Mary Mack on the 'Conan'

Which is kind of hard to imagine, as the standup tends to bring a feeling of joy and silliness to her sets. But that is exactly what she claimed when she performed on Conan last night. The Wisconsin native (and Minnesota frequenter -- she'll be stopping by the Turf Friday night to support Paul D. Dickinson's book-release) did the Midwest proud, as her bits included jokes on hitting deer, drinking booze, and living in the woods.

Watch her delightful set below.