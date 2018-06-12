Thankfully, for the enjoyment of the masses, those 151 miles of Superior shoreline are dotted with state parks, national forests, and one helluva hiking trail. As always, the ultra-wealthy have more and better options, since the North Shore also has no shortage of eye-popping real estate.

So let's take a luxury home tour -- from downtown Duluth all the way up to tiny Hovland -- of the 19 most expensive ways you can own a slice of Gitchi Gummi. For the purposes of this blog, we set the minimum price threshold at $700,000, because #standards. The only other criteria? The homes for sale must be set directly on Superior.

OK! Gas up your computer, bug-out your eyes for maximum gawkage, and head north on Highway 61 in pursuit of your dream home.

3125 S. Lake Ave., Duluth

Price: $894,900

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,263 square feet, 80 feet of shoreline on .28-acre lot, built 1901

Features: Natural light for days; elevated party patio plus a party porch with hot tub.

Listing pitch: "Live on Lake Superior's famous Park Point Beach! Amazing views are yours to enjoy spectacular sunrises, the many moods of the Lake, and the big ships. Walk down your private path to the beach for relaxing in the sun, reading, swimming & more! A unique & special property both inside & out! A Must See! Superb!"

The CP take: A classic, older-construction beach house in the heart of the city? Eat your heart out, Cape Cod.

1831 Lake Ave., Duluth

Price: $795,000

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,550 square feet on .18-acre beach lot, built 1974

Features: Ridiculously cool vaulted ceilings; custom stained glass; mammoth stone fireplace.

Listing pitch: "Wow! Here it is....... A once in a lifetime opportunity to own beautiful property on Lake Superior with privacy on Park Point! Incredible views of the lake and Duluth await you from this unique location tucked away from the road sitting on hillside overlooking the beach!"

The CP take: Another throwback beachside stunner. Those towering ceilings combined with those epic views are worth the price of admission.

1724 Minnesota Ave., Duluth

Price: $1.45 million

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,350 square feet, 120 feet of shoreline on .55-acre lot, built in 2004

Features: Five decks; zen garden; master dressing room; gym; elevator; pet-feeding station; gourmet kitchen. Head-scratchingly intense safety offerings include a high-end security system, built-in safe, and Kevlar-lined bulletproof walls?!

Listing pitch: "Escape to your very own hideaway on the pristine white sands of Lake Superior only 2 1/2 hrs from Minneapolis! A 10 minute walk from Canal Park, this home is like nothing you have ever seen before."

The CP take: Considering the Kevlar walls, one has to wonder who's the ideal buyer -- millionaire villain or Batman-esque millionaire vigilante playboy? Either way, their modern beachouse with northwoods accents is a feature-loaded presence on Park Point.

914 S. Lake Avenue, Duluth

Price: $982,500

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,640 square feet, 50 feet of shoreline, built in 2007

Features: Two-story condo with marble floors; two fireplaces; four decks; high-end hotel feel. Beware the $500 per month HOA fees!

Listing pitch: "Perfectly positioned on Park Point on the shores of Lake Superior ... walking distance to Lift Bridge, Canal Park, Downtown Duluth & the Lakewalk. 4 large decks over looking spectacular view of Superior sunrises & ships-a photographer's dream!"

The CP take: Swag levels? Dangerously high, although some character is sacrificed. Exudes the luxe Miami lifestyle, just way, way colder.

2024 Water St., Duluth

Price: $750,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,940 square feet, built in 2005

Features: Private elevator; wrap-around deck; gas fireplace.

Listing pitch: "Enjoy phenomenal views of Lake Superior and the Aerial Lift Bridge from this 3-bedroom 2-bath condo! Take in the views and moods of the Big Lake from nearly every room! Within steps to the Lakewalk and all the entertainment of Canal Park, don't miss this truly rare opportunity to own a stunning property on the greatest of the Great Lakes!"

The CP take: If this condo feels a bit like Beacon Pointe Resort, that's because the complex is basically an extension of the highway-adjacent resort.

2900 London Rd., Duluth

Price: $1.25 million

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,981 square feet on 2.1-acre lot, built in 2005

Features: Windows and square footage for days; butler's pantry; lakeside patio; private beach.

Listing pitch: "A rare opportunity to call one of the most sought after Lake Superior properties in Duluth yours! This property has stairs leading right to the beautiful beach! You won't want to miss out on this unbelievable opportunity!"

The CP take: A tastefully built newer construction with questionable oceans of carpet, this property especially shines thanks to the patio and beach.

4842 & 4846 London Rd., Duluth

Price: $699,900

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 2,290 square feet, 98 feet of shoreline on .86-acre lot, built in 1896

Features: Rental options galore, since this property includes a lakeside cottage and a two-story Victorian duplex, the latter of which is rich with 122-year-old charm.

Listing pitch: "Rare offering! Both an adorable cottage on the waters edge of Lake Superior with a semi-private beach AND a two-story Victorian duplex! Truly a rare opportunity to live on Lake Superior and earn income from your investment property!"

The CP take: Due to Duluth's backwards Airbnb rules, some of the investment potential might be sapped outta this one, but it's still a turret-topped gem overlooking the big lake.

104 Hanson, Knife River

Price: $1.23 million

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,084 square feet, 300 feet of shoreline on 4.2-acre lot, built in 1999

Features: Wrap-around deck; bar; massive backyard.

Listing pitch: "This spectacular custom-built home sits like a Prince on 300 ft of easily accessible Lake Superior shoreline offering luxury waterfront living just 20 minutes from Duluth! Breath-taking views from nearly every room in the house."

The CP take: This one feels plucked from Eagan and plopped on Lake Superior. The asking price was slashed by $30,000 last week.

908 W. Bay Rd., Two Harbors

Price: $1.75 million

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 9,215 square feet, 350 feet of shoreline on 3.7-acre lot, built in 2006

Features: Guesthouse over the garage; sauna; seemingly endless fireplaces -- including one by the tub in the master bathroom.

Listing pitch: "Stately Hamptons Shingle style Lake Superior Beach Home. Once in a lifetime opportunity just 30 miles North of Duluth, MN. Absolute stunning property, facing east with panoramic views, sunrises, moonrises, from peaceful mornings to big Lake Superior waves pounding the shore. This gated Estate will not disappoint."

The CP take: A whole lotta house sitting on a whole lotta beach. The asking price was slashed by $200,000 (!) last month.

2403 Gate 10 Rd., Two Harbors

Price: $855,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,520 square feet, 325 feet of shoreline on 3-acre lot, built in 1961

Features: Guesthouse; sauna; screened-in porch.

Listing pitch: "Lake Superior north shore once in a lifetime opportunity in the coveted Encampment Forest Association, which owns the land and leases to home owners on a 99 year lease. This sprawling one level cabin feeling home was designed by architect Lampert Walling and built in 1961. It received a large addition in 2010 and 2011 ... Enjoy awesome amenities in this "country club in the forest"!"

The CP take: Ever hear about the Encampment Forest Association? It was formed in 1921 by 25 Twin Cities business tycoons, and the blue-blood collective is still shrouded in some benign mystery. Anyway, this classic northwoods cabin with higher-end updates is your chance to join the club.

3380 Eagle Lane, Silver Creek Township

Price: $950,000

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1,520 square feet, 600 feet of shoreline on 5.8-acre lot, built in 2005

Features: A cabin twofer (see below) with fireplace, woodstove, screened-in porch, deck.

Listing pitch: "Charming, charming family compound of approx 6 acres and 600 ft of accessible shoreline and panoramic views. There are 2 homes with a total of 4 bdrms and 4 baths. Very fine custom millwork throughout and stunning Douglas Fir flooring. All the best and only 1.2 miles north of Gooseberry Falls! A `Must See` for sure!"

The CP take: If you're not running a cult, owning a compound sounds pretty cool. Bonus: You can tell that exclusive Encampment Forest Association that they're not invited.

3508 Highway 61, Silver Creek Township

Price: $798,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,589 square feet, 300 feet of shoreline on 1.9-acre lot, built in 2006

Features: Pop-out pine sunroom with outstanding view; fireplace; garden; deck.

Listing pitch: "Stunning 3BR/3BA home sits right off the shores of gorgeous Lake Superior! Nestled b/t 2 of the states most popular destinations Gooseberry Falls & Split Rock Light house. One of the ONLY homes w/a direct approach to the lake!"

The CP take: A newer construction that doesn’t give into McMansion-y impulses, this property is all about livability and location.

3626 Highway 61, Two Harbors

Price: $729,000

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,275 square feet, 600 feet of shoreline on 2.8-acre lot, built in 2007

Features: Woodstove; sauna; breathtaking windows; masterful design throughout.

Listing pitch: "This home is beautifully detailed in the book- The Invisible Element of Place: The Architecture of David Salmela. Rare opportunity to buy a David Salmela home on Lk Superior. Between Gooseberry & Split Rock St. Parks, location is special. True north woods escape in a brilliantly designed Salmela home!"

The CP take: An architectural treasure from a celebrated homebuilder that's artfully maximized by its surroundings. Looking for an urban Salmela offering? Check out this $1.2 million marvel in downtown Duluth.

5908 Highway 61, Silver Bay

Price: $5.5 million

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 9,241 square feet, 1,480 feet of shoreline on 7.5-acre lot, built in 2014

Features: Treetop art studio; guesthouse; two fireplaces; hot tub on deck; architectural highlights; visually striking portion of North Shore.

Listing pitch: "Situated just three hours North of Minneapolis, this Palisade Retreat boasts 7.5 acres and 1,480 feet of linear shoreline along Lake Superior's most dramatic coast. Precise attention to detail permeates every aspect of the home's design and construction. Abundant glass and nature blend into a symphony of elegant lines and modern flair."

The CP take: Revisit our 2017 story about the 'Scandinavian Zen' North Shore mansion.

4752 Cascade Beach Rd., Lutsen

Price: $799,000

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,596 square feet, 200 feet of shoreline on 1.6-acre lot, built in 1982

Features: Sky-high ceilings; humongous stone fireplace; expansive deck; satellite game hut; "mind blowing" gardens.

Listing pitch: "Elegance and Comfort on the Cascade Beach Rd. Lovingly remodeled, the owners spared no expense in creating a design and light filled home. Luxury meets Northwoods: themed rooms from logging to nautical. You're right up on the waves, can't build this close anymore. Not a neighbor in sight, just waves, birds, spray, and ledge rock!"

The CP take: This one aces a tricky formula: the classic to swag ratio. The imposing centerpiece fireplace really sells it, as does the terrarium-like party hut; I desperately want to party in that party hut.

22 E. Rosebush Ln., Grand Marais

Price: $920,000

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,165 square feet, 243 feet of shoreline on 2.96-acre lot, built in 2005

Features: Wrap-around deck; woodstove; giant A-frame great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Listing pitch: "This is truly a very special home. Located just east of Grand Marais this custom built half-log sided, half-log paneled home has it all. Lake Superior views from every room. This magnificent home positively exudes quality and prestige from every corner and is priced dramatically below Cook County estimated market value. You must see it to appreciate it."

The CP take: Jumbo-sized resort cabin vibes. Could probably make a killing on Airbnb.

4 Beargrease Crossing, Grand Marais

Price: $749,900

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,200 square feet, 150 feet of shoreline on 3-acre lot, built in 1988

Features: Vaulted knotty wood ceilings; hot tub; sauna; porch; deck; workshop; adorable bunkhouse by the shore; natural waterfall.

Listing pitch: "Welcome Home to the 'Peace of the Rock'! Worries drain away as you meander down the pine lined driveway and you find Peace! Tucked in to the rocky terrain is this Spectacular home, built for family living."

The CP take: Nice, open, spacious, traditional mega-cabin. Also that private waterfall is pretty outrageous. The asking price dropped $50,000 last month.

1618 E. Chimmney Rock Rd., Hovland

Price: $1.75 million

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,877 square feet, 479 feet of shoreline on 2.9-acre lot, built in 2004

Features: Epically perched on the shore; 80-foot deck; guest cabin; constructed by a "master builder" for his family.

Listing pitch: "A Premier Custom Builder's Own Private Estate, Set At Waters Edge On Lake Superior!"

The CP take: Higher-end flourishes throughout, which makes sense, considering all this "master builder" talk. We talk a lot about views in this blog post, but damn, those are some killer views.

xxx Stonegate Rd., Hovland

Price: $899,900

Specs: 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,056 square feet, 293 feet of shoreline on 3.7-acre lot, built in 2000

Features: Architectural cachet; stone fireplace; decks; guest home (built in 1991).

Listing pitch: "Two homes on vast ledgerock with no road noise, one main home and one guest home! Welcome to architect Dale Mulfinger's Lake Superior! The main home exudes quality design and craftsmanship, architecturally designed main home is truly a work of art."

The CP take: Another twofer! One home is clean, low-key elegant, and modern, while the other is a smartly designed riff on your standard pine cabin. And, if you've gotten this far and are disheartened to see a typo, rest easy: the address is actually listed as "xxx," so good luck Google Mapping this one.

Thus concludes our tour. You may now return to the mansion-less tedium of 99-percenter existence. Also, let's all do what the lake says:

If you buy one of these you are also required to make significant annual donations to the organizations that care for my watershed. https://t.co/7ibvHdVuNl — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 12, 2018

All photos courtesy of property listings