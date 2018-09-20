Wanna live like a disgraced public radio legend?

Garrison Keillor's mansion on St. Paul's tony Summit Avenue is for sale, according to a Facebook post from realty team the Duddingston Group. Keillor, an on-air fixture at Minnesota Public Radio for decades, will part ways with it for $2.5 million.

Built 1919, the Georgian Revival estate was originally constructed by lumber baron George F. Lindsay. These days, the house features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms throughout its 10,207 square feet, plus central AC and an attached two-car garage. The home is not listed for sale on the MLS, but the brothers Duddingston are arranging showings for serious buyers, MPR reports.

Keillor, 76, acquired the property in March 2008, just months before the housing crash. The Minnesota-born broadcaster/writer paid $2.15 million, according to Ramsey County records.

Last year, Keillor split with MPR's parent company, American Public Media, following a coworker's allegations of "unwanted sexual touching." APM gave Keillor $275,000 to walk away quietly and non-litigiously. His long-running show, A Prairie Home Companion, was taken over by host/musician Chris Thile in 2016, and was re-branded as Live From Here after the scandal broke.

If you're one of Keillor's many patient Facebook friends, you'll glean that he's currently based out of New York City, per his unmistakably Keillor-esque postings.

