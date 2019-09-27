And now you (well, not you) can score Parise's Lake Minnetonka mansion for $4.7 million, Realtor.com reports, since the 35-year-old winger listed it for sale last week.

Completed in 2007, the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,047-square-foot estate was designed by James McNeal Architecture & Design and built by Boyer Building Corp. along 116 feet of Crystal Bay shoreline on 1.15 acres. Among its features: wooden beams and exposed stone galore, four fireplaces, walk-in closets, a movie room, and even a mini hockey rink.

"Stunning combination of architectural masterpiece and attention to detail," the property listing exclaims.

Parise, whose dad J.P. played for the North Stars, was born in Minneapolis and attended Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault. He was drafted as a first-rounder in 2003 by the New Jersey Devils, where he played until becoming a big-ticket free agent with the Wild. The seven-time All Star enters this upcoming season amid a "hockey-life crisis," writes the Athletic's Michael Russo. Compounded, no doubt, by the many stresses of moving!

Let's take a photo tour of his property, courtesy of Wexford Real Estate (stick around to the end to see the rink):