Welcome to 2545 Huntington Ave. in St. Louis Park.

“It’s obviously a landmark modern home with unbelieve views of downtown as well as Cedar Lake – water views, nature views, and skyline views," says Bruce Birkeland, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Burnet. “There are other moderns in the area, but nothing like this; it has a double-house quality to it.”

That's because the structure -- a collaborative venture between architectural firms Charles Stinson and Streeter & Associates -- merges two houses into one.

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom main home was built in 2006, Birkeland explains, followed by the addition of a one-bed, two-bath lofted guest house in 2009. The buildings are connected by a glassy, 75-foot walkway that overlooks the pool. Sitting on a .73-acre lot adjacent to Cedar Lake, the 6,665-square-foot property also boasts three fireplaces (one's poolside), a wine cellar, and a three-car garage. Swag levels throughout? Quite high. (Click here to see the full listing).

Current owner Christopher Metz, CEO of ammunition/outdoor sports manufacturer Vista Outdoor Inc., purchased the place for $3.5 million in 2015, according to country records. He listed it for $4.8 million in 2017; it reemerged on the market Thursday at the current asking price.

Below, you can take a photo tour of 2545 Huntington Ave., courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet and photographers Paul Crosby and Lakestreet Photography/Colin Simmons. Or just pop over for an open house this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. -- dress like you can afford the $56,350 tax bill!