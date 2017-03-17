That's when President Donald Trump, a man who "can go for days without breathing in fresh outside air," proposed nuking the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in his 2018 budget plan, a move that even GOP governors can't get behind.

In an effort to bring you more agreeable pre-weekend Great Lakes content, get a load of this kickass house! The stunning property on Minnesota's North Shore was profiled yesterday by high-end real estate website Mansion Global.

Perched on a cliff above Lake Superior, the the 7,200-square-foot estate boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms (plus two partial ones), a treetop art studio, a hot tub with lake views, an infrared sauna, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and almost 1,500 feat of shoreline featuring two beaches. Listing agent Ross Melby describes the three-year-old modernist home as “Scandinavian Zen" -- a mix of Nordic and East Asian aesthetics.

"I spent many years traveling up and down north shore of Lake Superior on my motorcycle," the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told MG. "I fell in love with this particular property early on because of the front yard -- which has been featured in all sorts of coffee table books and several postcards in tourist shops. It’s definitely the most dramatic property on the north shore."

Perfect. Amazing. Great. Now, how do you acquire it?

Having $5.5 million greatly increases your chances, considering that's the asking price. Non-millionaires among our readership will have to settle for the following -- SFW! -- house porn. Prefer neat drone vids? The listing website includes neat drone footage of the Silver Bay compound, which hit the market last month.

Bringing this post full circle, millionaire and non-millionaire readers alike can consider throwing The Alliance for the Great Lakes some scratch.

All images courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty