Minnesota's 11,842 lakes are currently frozen to historical extremes, but let's pretend they'll liquefy on some impossibly far-off day. You're going to want a lake home. Specifically, a $3.75 million one with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 12,490 square feet of living space.

Welcome to 15298 Gilly Ln. in Park Rapids.

Located about three hours northwest of the Twin Cities, it's the 6th most-expensive and 3rd largest true single-family house for sale in northern Minnesota; it's the only one of those properties located on Potato Lake, truly a top 150 Minnesota lake name; and in terms of being ridiculously tricked-out, it's unparalleled.

The checklist of blue-blood essentials is flashily marked: hangar-like pool/hot tub wing, movie theater, golf simulator, wine cellar, gym, game room, two-story shower (?), three kitchens, six fireplaces, a dang elevator, and 346 feet of sandy Potato Lake shoreline. At 1,208 square feet, the heated three-car garage is more spacious than this reporter's south Minneapolis home.

Current owner Kevin Brauer -- a former Sprint executive who fancies in-home opera performances -- purchased the parcel for $567,000 in 2004, according to county records. The massive home he built has been on and off the market since 2015 (the asking price has been discounted $1.5 million). To rebuild such a log palace today would cost $5.2 million, according to the new property listing.

Curious to know more? Too bad, the listing agent didn't return our calls. So let's just take a photo tour, courtesy of RE/MAX First Choice.