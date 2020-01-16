Wanna buy this No. 1 overall NHL draft pick's Edina mansion?

The former hockey player/agent/GM has been trying to sell his five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,149-square-foot estate since 2018. Among the many luxe features available for $3.25 million at 5012 Oak Bend Ln: a main story master suite, a swimming pool, and three fireplaces.

"Custom built home located in the sought after Mirror Oaks neighborhood of Edina," the property listing exclaims. "This home offers modern finishes, an open floor plan and timeless design."

Lawton, 54, purchased the .69-acre lot for $455,000 in 1998, according to county records, and construction completed on his mansion the following year. By that time, the native New Jerseyan had finished his 10-season NHL journey (483 games, 112 goals) and began a career in sports management.

Lawton first attempted to sell his Edina house for $5.2 million in mid-2008, right as he was named general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Great Recession started gutting the economy. When the Lightning fired him two years later, he was replaced by Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman -- the No. 4 overall pick in the '83 draft.

Why is Lawton, who currently works as an NHL Network commentator, selling now? We asked, but his listing agent never got back to us. In other Minnesota hockey adjacent real estate news: Two Wild stars are unloading their Twin Cities properties; Zach Parise's Lake Minnetonka mansion and Jared Spurgeon's Edina home have both hit the market.

Please enjoy this photo tour of Lawton's place, courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

