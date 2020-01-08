So why'd the 29-year-old defenseman just put his Edina mansion on the market for $2.5 million? The listing agents selling 6621 Mohawk Tr. politely declined to comment, but this one's pretty easy to piece together. In December, Spurgeon purchased a different $5.3 million Edina estate for his growing family, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Biz Journals reports.

Classic Edina mansion swap.

Built in 1998, Spurgeon's old place on Mohawk Trail offers potential buyers five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 6,378 square feet sitting on a 1-acre lot. The freshly remodeled home boasts a main-level master suite, three fireplaces, and other upscale, newer construction suburban niceties. Spurgeon bought the place for $1.7 million in 2016, according to county records.

Lakeshore frontage on your "must-have" list? Teammate Zach Parise is still trying to unload his Lake Minnetonka pad.

Click here to see Spurgeon's property listing, which went live Monday. Below you'll find a photo tour, courtesy of Edina Realty. Or go see for yourself! There's an open house Sunday from noon through 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. that afternoon, Spurgeon and your Wild (20-17-6) will face off against the Vancouver Canucks (23-16-4) in St. Paul.

All photos courtesy of property listing