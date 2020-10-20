The Red Wing property, which hit the market in August for $950,000, lost its top in the 1960s. At the time, the cash-strapped owner couldn't foot the bill for a new mansard roof, so they lopped off the entire third story. Here's a look at the original design, courtesy of Historic Homes of Minnesota:

“It doesn't seem like it would be cheaper to remove a whole floor, but that's what he did," listing agent Krista Wolter tells Realtor.com. "So that left a flat roof on the top, and now you have the incredible rooftop deck."

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,881-square foot Italianate estate now artfully blends modern updates with the stunning craftsmanship ordered by Sheldon, a prominent businessman, and executed by Abraham M. Radcliffe, his St. Paul-based architect.

The National Register of Historic Places property was last purchased for $400,000 in 2015, according to county records. At some point it had been converted into a duplex, Realtor.com reports, but the current owners "fully restored" it to its initial grander... minus that third floor.

Among the character-rich historic highlights: pocket doors, intricate crown molding, beautiful millwork, whitewashed original hardwood floors, and seven fireplaces each featuring unique marble framing. With loads of contemporary updates, the space "lives like a magazine," Wolter writes in the property listing. Bonus: Rental income from an up/down duplex carriage house in the rear of the .43-acre lot can help offset mortgage costs.

Let's take a photo tour of 805 W. 4th St., courtesy of Erik Mickelsen and Coldwell Banker Realty: