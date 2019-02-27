Then you've gotta check out 9480 Hwy. 61 W., a rare lakeside geodesic dome home that's for sale in Schroeder, Minnesota.

"There’s not a lot of geodesic domes, particularly on the North Shore," says Sandra McHugh, the listing agent with Lutsen Real Estate Group. "It’s a very interesting, unique home."

Built in 1983, the 2,758-square-foot dome features four-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, a wood-burning stove, a finished walk-out basement, and a wrap-around deck. The private 1.3-acre lot offers plenty of northwoods perks, McHugh says, including "amazing" views, waves, and stargazing, plus a bonus lakeside deck situated along 193 feet of rocky shoreline. The two-car garage? Seems nice!

Asking price: $399,900.

You can currently rent the dome for around $240 per night before taxes/fees, though the rental listing warns of a noisy furnace in the winter, hot temps in the summer, and obscured windows. Those drawbacks might explain why the house has been on the market since last June; the asking price has been slashed by $75,000.

"It’s not for everyone,” McHugh says, noting that specialized houses require very specific buyers. "This is going to be the season for us, since the frequency of showings is ramping up."

The popularity of geodesic structures boomed throughout the '70s and '80s. Future-minded owners balanced the pros (structural strength, energy efficiency) against the cons (costly made-to-order updates, tricky interior design), according to this geodesic deep-dive from Popular Science.

The North Shore dome was last purchased in 2006 for $460,000, according to Cook County records. Schroeder is located almost directly between Two Harbors and Grand Marais, about 3.5 hours from the Twin Cities.

Enjoy this dome-tastic photo tour, courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals: