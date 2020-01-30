Wanna buy this former Room & Board exec's $2.9M Minneapolis condo?

The historic North Star Lofts penthouse, which hit the market last week, is one of just six Minneapolis condos listed above $2.5 million. Its seller, longtime Room & Board executive Martha Gabbert, won't be including the tastefully modern chairs, tables, and credenzas.

Instead, your $2.9 million investment comes with two-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, 3,010-square-feet, original 1927 limestone brickwork, a wood-burning fireplace, custum Valcucine kitchen, gym, private balcony, and four parking stalls. Plus iconic city views for days -- the Stone Arch Bridge, U.S. Bank Stadium, and the downtown skyline are visible via floor-to-ceiling windows and the massive shared rooftop deck.

"It’s just really impressive when you walk in," says Betsy Lucas, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Burnet. "You have the volume of 20-foot ceilings, and the windows add so much natural light plus commanding views of Minneapolis."

Gabbert, who's now on the Minneapolis Parks Foundation's board of directors, bought the place for $2.6 million in 2017, according to county records. Dating back to 1864, the North Star Lofts building used to be North Star Woolen Mill, one of the country's leading blanket manufacturers until its closure in 1949. It was converted into a 36-unit condo complex in the '90s.

"We’ve had some activity on the listing even though it’s brand-new," Lucas says." It will be a buyer that really wants that urban lifestyle, loves the walkability, and appreciates the history of the building."

They should also be appropriately loaded: The HOA fees alone run $2,161 per month.

