Built in 1920, the 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 567-square-foot cutie at 3504 35th Ave. is listed for $175,000. Unlike this 530-square-footer — the housing market's tiniest option until it recently received a contingent offer — the updated Longfellow property isn't a fixer-upper.

"All the spaces really work," says Tyler Dill of Fox Homes, the local realty firm owned by HGTV stars Brad and Heather Fox. "With bigger houses, there’s always a room that’s weirdly shaped or you don't know what to do with. This house doesn't have that issue."

Among its selling points: Original maple floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, and space to expand in the basement (though that'd betray its tininess). Sorta by default, the fenced yard is quite expansive, enough so that a potential buyer could add an accessory dwelling unit, Dill points out.

Dill knows the house well: His good buddy has owned it for the past decade.

"When he bought that house, I kinda thought he was crazy because there really was no market for a tiny home like that at the time," Dill says. "Obviously, the market for those homes has gone through the roof — more people are interested in living that minimalist lifestyle.”

He expects the home, which was last sold for $111,000 in 2010, to move "extremely quickly."

Let's take a photo tour of 3504 35th Ave., courtesy of Fox Homes and Dylan Garrison of Press Play Media:

Staging by Megan Burton of Fox Homes