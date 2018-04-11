Wanna buy this $3M, totally unfinished Minneapolis condo with ridiculous views?

It'll take plenty of ideas to fully realize a $3 million condo that's available at 150 Portland Ave. S. The historic, completely unfinished space in downtown Minneapolis has somehow avoided development for 100-plus years, but that could soon change.

"It’s the last remaining raw space that’s a true loft in the city," says listing agent Cynthia Kay Froid of Keller Williams Realty. "The spectacular volume of the space, the historic nature of it, and the fact you could do just about anything -- that’s the magical piece about [it]."

The condo is part of Whitney Landmark Residences, a riverside residential complex that replaced a boutique hotel in 2007. Built in 1879, the eight-story, 32-unit building was originally used to mill flour along the Mississippi River.

So, aside from ridiculous views of the Stone Arch Bridge, what does $3 million get you?

Room to build four bedrooms and three bathrooms inside the 4,133-square-foot hangar of exposed brick, towering windows, and 17.5-foot ceilings, plus three balconies and four parking stalls. In fact, those ceilings are so high that a potential mezzanine could be constructed for additional square footage, Froid points out. Plumbing lines are already installed, but the current HVAC system is only temporary.

"Everyone loves the view, and [there’s] a lot of curiosity about how to craft that space to meet individual living needs, because it is a blank slate," Froid says, echoing what she's heard from potential buyers. "Honestly, it can be a little daunting, because it’s just totally open."

Froid couldn’t estimate what it'd cost to finish the condo, simply because of the infinite variables.

"The space itself is a work of art, you could do a modest remodel that emphasizes the character of the bones," she says. "Or you could go nuts and do something totally premium."

The two separate units that make up the property were purchased for a combined $1.82 million between 2008 and 2009, according to county records. The current owners hoped to one day finish the space for themselves, but they don't have the time or energy for it, Froid says.

