Wanna buy the tiniest cabin for sale in Minnesota?

Located in tiny Wright (population 126), the pint-size cabin for sale at 3766 Hasty Brook Rd. is about an hour's drive west from Duluth. Asking price: $149,900, which includes the 96-square-foot living space, shed, dock, electric hook-up, and 150 feet of Prairie Lake shoreline on a .29-acre lot.

The "absolutely adorable" sleeper cabin boasts "views galore," according to listing agent Darcie Novak with Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest. No other Minnesota single-family property currently on the market dips below the 100-square-foot threshold, so this is truly the tiniest tiny-living option.

In 2012, Duluth businessman Roy Marlow acquired the custom cabin for $20,000 through a charity auction.

“All the tradesmen and architects in Duluth get together each year to auction off [mini cottages] at the Miller-Dwan Foundation," he says. "I think this was the best one ever done, the nicest design."

The craftsman-style Pasadena bungalow emphasizes whimsy but also functionality, Rebecca Lewis and Tiersa Dodge of DSGW Architects told the Duluth News Tribune in 2012.

"It’s really cozy, it’s cute," Marlow says. "The minimum amount you need to survive out there."

In other adorable real estate news: It looks like there's a contingent offer on the smallest home for sale in the Twin Cities.

Let's take a photo tour of 3766 Hasty Brook Rd., courtesy of Alex Grogan and Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest: