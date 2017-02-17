The Parkway Theater, a historic staple of south Minneapolis, hit the market on Wednesday. The movie house/performance space is probably your only option when it comes to large, quirky venues that blend Spanish and Art-Deco styles of architecture.

Located at the bustling intersection of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue, the 6,125-square-foot space currently hosts indie and throwback movies (Blade Runner for free next Thursday!), music, comedy, plus neighborhood and private events.

William Senkyr, who's owned the adjacent Pepitos restaurant since 1971, purchased the Parkway in 2006 for $500,000, according to Hennepin County records. Calls to the Parkway asking for details of the potential sale were not immediately returned.

Here's a description of the property from the real estate listing:

"Parkway Theater's current mission statement is to reach out to the communities of music, theater, event rentals, and the independent film maker and to develop wider audience appeal. There is also a commitment to community by hosting more family-centered events, class reunions, non-profit events, fundraisers, cultural and business functions and public forums around issues of interest. The property offers over 5,000 square feet with 20 foot ceilings and no interior columns. Many possibilities."

And here are two previous paint jobs, courtesy of Placeography.org:

Adrian's Tavern -- the beloved dive bar that sat next to the Parkway for decades -- closed up shop last month. Town Hall Tap plans to expand into that space, a bartender told this reporter as he enjoyed a final beer at Adrian's (the Biz Journal confirms as much).