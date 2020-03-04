That's where 2125 Kenwood Pkwy. — the house that belongs to Target Corp.'s top boss, Brian Cornell — just hit the market. Built in 1913, the 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,600-square-foot property has an asking price of $1.95 million.

"Perfectly renovated with high-end stylish finishes while keeping original charm and details," the listing reads. "Beautiful and bright open spaces with views of Lake of the Isles."

Highlights include: A custom kitchen, master suite, basement wet bar, and new heated 3-car garage featuring a covered walkway to the entrance. If we're to believe the chalkboard behind the bar, the leader Minnesota's locally headquartered retail giant enjoys pints of Boom Island Brewing Co.'s Witness wit­bier. Hey, he's just like us! Lake of the Isles is down the block; The Kenwood Restaurant, with its fantastic potato leek soup, is a five-minute walk away.

Why is CNN Business' top CEO of 2019 on the move? We reached out to the listing agent, but never heard back.

Cornell purchased the place for $1.86 million in 2016, according to county records. His annual compensation is $22.6 million — or roughly 767 times as much as the median Target employee — so he should have no trouble navigating the Twin Cities housing market. Speaking of Target workers, their pay is rising but their hours and benefits are being slashed, as we reported this week.

Let's take a photo tour of 2125 Kenwood Pkwy., courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International.