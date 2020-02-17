Wanna buy the CEO of Krispy Kreme's Lake Minnetonka mansion?

Then consider buying 2825 Maplewood Cr., the Woodland mansion belonging to Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield. Built in 1940, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,678-square-foot house hit the market last week for $3.15 million.

Updated and loaded with "East Coast charm," the home features a workout room, three fireplaces, expansive second-story amusement room, deck, and access Lake Minnetonka's Wayzata Bay via its inlet dock situated on 177 feet of shoreline. The attached 945-square-foot garage is bigger than your apartment. Tattersfield bought the 1.24-acre property for $2.7 million in 2012, according to county records. It's one of 19 Lake Minnetonka parcels currently available at $3 million-plus.

Tattersfield, a former C-suite exec at Caribou Coffee, grabbed the reins at Krispy Kreme in 2017. North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme and Brooklyn Center-based Caribou are both owned by German conglomerate JAB Holding Co., whose owners owned up to their family's dark Nazi past last year. JAB nabbed Krispy Kreme for $1.35 billion in 2016, taking the donut chain private following 16 years of head-scratching corporate leadership as a publicly traded company.

You might be asking yourself: May I observe Tattersfield's blue-blood estate, and is it filled to the ceilings with donuts in every single room? To the first point, you may! Enjoy this photo tour courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty, though it does not feature a single donut.