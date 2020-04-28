That's exactly what's happening at 6725 Iroquois Cir., Molitor's Edina home, which hit the market last week for $1.8 million. Among the numerous features the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 9,674-square-foot house offers: a jumbo 460-square-foot master bedroom, bar, spa, gym, and mini wine cave. Molitor's framed Brewers and Twins jerseys are mounted by the basement fireplace, one of six inside the 1973 home.

"Indian Hills!" the property listing exclaims, citing the tony neighborhood. "Spectacular 4-acre, private hilltop estate. Over 9,000 sqft, cathedral ceilings, dramatic floor-plan, everything you would expect plus extraordinary privacy and stunning views."

Molitor scooped up 6725 Iroquois Cir. for $2.9 million in 2008, according to county records. He listed it for $3.4 million in 2013 and discounted it to $2.47 million in 2015. Why's Molly on the move? We asked the listing agent, but didn't heard back.

Molitor is one of just 32 players in Major League Baseball's 3,000-hit club, which also includes fellow Minnesotan-born Hall of Famer and former Twin Dave Winfield. Throughout 21 seasons, the longtime Milwaukee Brewer scored seven All-Star nods, four Silver Slugger Awards, and the 1993 World Series MVP Award. After finishing his playing career with the Twins in 1998, Molitor went on to manage his hometown club from 2015 through 2018, compiling a 305-343 record and the 2017 American League Manager of the Year Award. He was replaced by current skipper Rocco Baldelli, a noted Phish fanatic who won '19 AL Manager of the Year.

Let's take a photo tour of Molitor's estate, courtesy of the MLS listing: