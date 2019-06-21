Wanna buy northern Minnesota's biggest, most expensive lake home?

“I handle significant out-state properties, and I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a place as nice as this—it’s exceptional," says Mike Lynch, the listing agent with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

Built in 2007 and sitting on 23 acres with 875 feet of Pelican Lake shoreline, the sprawling compound includes, in total, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a wine cellar. Oh, plus there's a computer-operated telescope on the dang roof. Wayzata-based Nor-Son Custom Builders used reclaimed lumber for the interior of the main lodge, where a 30-foot stone fireplace reaches up to the vaulted ceilings.

That eye-popping square footage figure is technically divided between the lodge (12,000-ish) and the stunning attached boathouse (5,700), which features four boat bays, a bar, gym, hot tub, bedroom suite, and fireplace. "The boathouse blew my mind; I’ve never seen a boathouse like this, it's unbelievable." Lynch says, noting that the property also has three enormous/finished storage buildings for recreational toys and vehicles.

An eventual buyer will likely be a top-level executive with strong ties to the Brainerd lakes region, Lynch anticipates. The space is ideal for corporate retreats, he adds, since the 900-square-foot living room was designed to double as a corporate board room.

"This is just a full-on compound; literally nothing needs to be changed," Lynch says. "It’s in perfect condition."

Think you can foot the $25,214 monthly mortgage payment and $56,903 annual tax bill? Splendid! Then let's take a photo tour, courtesy of Scott Amundson Photography and Sotheby's.