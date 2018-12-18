Wanna buy Nicole Curtis' final restored Minneapolis home?

Welcome to 1522 Hillside Ave. N. in Minneapolis. Built in 1884, the 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,765-square-foot house was listed for $425,000 earlier this month.

"Gloriously restored 1880s must-see 'Hillside House' in fab Jordan neighborhood, taken to studs & completely renovated," reads the property listing from Keller Williams Integrity Realty. The listing agent? Why, that'd be Curtis herself, who purchased the long-vacant fixer-upper for $2 back in 2013.

Among the many, many updates: totally new HVAC, electric, and plumbing, plus refinished oak floors, new roofing and siding, and buckets of fresh paint. Among the many features: the original stone fireplace, master suite with walk-in closets, patio, and tuck-under garage, plus loads of salvaged artifacts from the past.

The historic Queen Anne-style property is known as the Almeda Yates House, named after the Minneapolis teacher/artist/missionary who first owned it.

Let's take a photo tour of 1522 Hillside, courtesy of Keller Williams Integrity Realty.