Wanna buy Nicole Curtis' final restored Minneapolis home?
Nicole Curtis, star of HGTV's Rehab Addict, loves restoring Minneapolis homes. Well, loved. Due to protracted beefs with the city, she recently swore off taking on Twin Cities projects -- just as her final one hit the market.
Welcome to 1522 Hillside Ave. N. in Minneapolis. Built in 1884, the 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,765-square-foot house was listed for $425,000 earlier this month.
"Gloriously restored 1880s must-see 'Hillside House' in fab Jordan neighborhood, taken to studs & completely renovated," reads the property listing from Keller Williams Integrity Realty. The listing agent? Why, that'd be Curtis herself, who purchased the long-vacant fixer-upper for $2 back in 2013.
Among the many, many updates: totally new HVAC, electric, and plumbing, plus refinished oak floors, new roofing and siding, and buckets of fresh paint. Among the many features: the original stone fireplace, master suite with walk-in closets, patio, and tuck-under garage, plus loads of salvaged artifacts from the past.
The historic Queen Anne-style property is known as the Almeda Yates House, named after the Minneapolis teacher/artist/missionary who first owned it.
Let's take a photo tour of 1522 Hillside, courtesy of Keller Williams Integrity Realty.