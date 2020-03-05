Then place an offer on 1620 Waterford Ct., the Golden Valley home that belongs to hoops icon Lindsay Whalen. Built in 2001, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,129-square-foot property hit the market this week for $924,900.

"This beautiful villa located in the desirable and quiet Hidden Lakes neighborhood offers convenient one-level living and is just 5 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and West End," the listing reads.

Among its other selling points: a "gourmet" kitchen, vaulted ceilings, towering windows, two fireplaces, and a three-car garage. Curiously, there's a painting of a giraffe sporting a jaunty hat perched over the master bathroom tub; the walk-out basement features a wet bar and, at least for now, framed jerseys of Whalen's former teammates.

Whalen and her husband, Ben Greve, purchased the place for $835,000 in 2018, according to county records. Why are they on the move? We reached out to the listing agent to find out, but didn't immediately hear back.

Whalen, 37, was a star for the Golden Gophers from 2000 until 2004, the year she lead the Gophs to the Final Four before being selected 4th overall in the WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. (Click here to revisit our 2003 feature on how Whalen resurrected women's basketball at the U of M.) In 2010, the Hutchinson-born baller was acquired by her hometown Lynx, the team she'd win four championships with throughout the '10s.

Whalen's war chest of personal accolades includes four All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals (2012 London, 2016 Rio de Janeiro). She was hired as head coach of the Gophers women's basketball team in 2018, her last year as a pro player. Don't let the real estate dealings worry you: Whalen inked a contract extension with the U of M last month that'll keep her around through 2024.

Let's take a photo tour of Whalen's home, courtesy Edina Realty's Jay Ettinger Group. Or see for yourself! There's an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this Sunday.