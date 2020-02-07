Keillor slashed the asking price of 294 Summit Ave. to $2.15 million last summer before taking it off the market, but the historic mansion reappeared Monday for $1.95 million.

Built 1919, the Georgian Revival estate once housed lumber baron George F. Lindsay. These days, it boasts six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, eight fireplaces, and a third-story apartment sprawled over 10,207 (!) total square feet. That eye-popping amount of living space currently leads all single-family homes for sale in St. Paul.

Keillor, 77, bought the property for $2.15 million in March 2008, according to county records, just months before the housing bubble popped. It's been on and off the market since 2017.

That same year, Keillor was ousted by MPR's parent company, American Public Media, following a freelancer's allegations of "unwanted sexual touching." APM gave him a $275,000 settlement to walk away quietly and non-litigiously. The Anoka, Minnesota-born broadcasting/writing star behind A Prairie Home Companion has been attempting something of a comeback tour. Head-scratchingly, Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine decided to plop him on its January cover, a move that was met with severe backlash. The accompanying article doesn't appear to exist online. Keillor's also lined up some regional live shows, including Minneapolis dates at the Dakota Jazz Club (Feb. 18-19) and, for some reason, the Woman's Club (Feb. 29).

Craving more details about his palatial pad? So are we, but Keillor's Realtors (say that 10 times fast!) never got back to us. So yeah, just enjoy this photo tour courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty.