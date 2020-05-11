Wanna buy former Vikings star Xavier Rhodes' Eagan home?

Rhodes, one of the Vikes' three 2013 first-round picks, just listed his freshly constructed 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 5,506-square-foot Eagan home on the market for $1.4 million.

"I was part of the planning -- literally the napkin drawings of what you want to have," says Steve Schmitz, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty. "I’ve been in love with those house since before it was built."

The reason for the move is fairly obvious: Rhodes, who inked a five-year, $70 million contract extension in 2017, was cut by the Vikings following a bumpy 2019 season. The three-time Pro Bowler landed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in March.

So, what's included at Rhodes' custom-built 2018 home at 3784 Wescott Cir.? A great room with towering 19-foot ceilings, master bedroom suites on both levels, basement bar, movie theater, and gym. You'll notice the framed jerseys hung on the lower level walls: hometown hero Larry Fitzgerald, Odell Beckham Jr., Devonta Freeman, and (gasp!) Green Bay-era Casey Hayward.

Rhodes and his fiancé, Brittney Jordan, purchased the land to build their house for $250,000 in early '18, according to county records. Parting with your dream home after just two years is bittersweet, Schmitz confirms: "[Jordan's] comment was 'It’s my baby.'"

But selling a star athlete's place can come with some perks.

"There are gonna be some dudes who are like, 'Yeah, I'm working out in the same gym as Xavier!' But if she doesn't love the kitchen none of that matters -- but she’s gonna love the kitchen," Schmitz says with a laugh.

After an initial coronavirus-related hiccup, Schmitz says, the local housing market has rebounded "significantly," especially for properties below $500,000. (Elsewhere on it, you can currently scoop up Minnesota Twin legend Paul Molitor's Edina mansion.)

Let's take a photo tour of 3784 Wescott Cir., courtesy of Spacecrafting and Coldwell Banker Realty.