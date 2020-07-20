Welcome to 3975 County Road 44, the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 6,324-square-foot Minnetrista home belonging to 2015 Vikings first-rounder Trae Waynes that hit the market last week for $2.2 million.

"Enjoy incredible year-round sunsets and views from this nearly new construction home facing west on Halsted Bay, Lake Minnetonka," reads the property listing from Lakes Sotheby's International Realty. "Turn-key in every aspect, this home is not to be missed."

Built in 2014, the house features everything typical of beige-forward newer constructions around Lake Minnetonka: towering living room windows, open-concept main floor, massive master suite, walk-out basement family room with a bar, and 100 feet of sandy shoreline. We reached out to Waynes's listing agent for additional details, but did not immediately hear back. The former Michigan State star bought the place for $1.64 million in 2016, according to county records.

Why's Waynes waving goodbye to Minnetrista? Because the lanky corner inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals back in March, though, due to COVID-19 uncertainties, that ink has frustratingly not yet dried. One of Waynes's longtime teammates, fellow corner Xavier Rhodes, is selling his Eagan home for $1.2 million after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Let's take a photo tour of Waynes manor, courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's International.