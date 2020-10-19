And now, weeks after the Wild traded the six-time All Star to the Buffalo Sabres, the Staal estate is back on the market. Asking price: $2 million.

"Gorgeous East Edina home with stunning water views," exclaims the real estate listing for 6240 Brookview Ave. "This stunning home has it all!"

If your definition of "all" is five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,458 square feet, then that's accurate. Other highlights include a gourmet kitchen, crown molding throughout, master suite, two laundry rooms, basement bar, attached three-car garage, and cute lil dock by the pond. The evidence of prior hockey player inhabitance is threefold: The bubble hockey game in the basement, the multi-purpose sport court with a hockey goal, and the wintertime pond hockey rink.

Staal, 35, is an honorary Minnesotan, given his hometown of nearby Thunder Bay. That's where the four Staal brothers, all of them one-time pro hockey players, grew up; Eric — who's one of just 90 all-time NHL players with 1,000+ career points — is the most accomplished of the bunch.

We asked Staal's Realtor for additional deets about 6240 Brookview, but never heard back. So let's just take a photo tour, courtesy of the MLS listing: