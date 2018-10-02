Located about 40 minutes east of Minneapolis in tiny Denmark Township, the castle-like estate at 7689 Quadrant Ave. S. has been hidden in the riverside woods since 1920. And now, for the first time in 60-plus years, it's on the market.

Asking price: $3.6 million.

Featuring intricately etched woodwork, marble flooring, and a locally sourced limestone exterior, the structure is truly stunning. It was designed by Ellerbe Becket & Co. – a Minneapolis-based firm that would become a globally respected builder – and rich, hand-carved details abound throughout the 4,732-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom time capsule. The fireplaces and doors, as the listing points out, are ostensibly works of art. Panoramic views of the St. Croix are available via the rooftop patio, second-story balcony, and the grassy two-tiered terrace.

The 5.4-acre lot – which includes a bonus two-bedroom cottage – stretches down to the shoreline, where a private beach awaits. Afton State Park hugs the northern property line; Wisconsin's Kinnickinnic State Park sits directly across the river.

Who currently owns this unique piece of Minnesota architectural history? Unclear, as county property records simply list an obscure holding company. We reached out to the listing agent, but did not hear back.

So let’s just take a photo tour of 7689 Quadrant Ave. S., courtesy of Cushman Realty, Inc.: