Featuring 21.6 acres of land with 4,000 feet of shoreline, Lake Minnetonka's Spray Island hit the market on Monday for $2.75 million. That price tag includes: a five-bedroom main home built in 1972, plus a guest house, a bunk house, and a dock/beach house.

"Could be a family compound, business retreat, or use your imagination," reads the property listing for 4800 Spray Island, Shorewood. "This is a rare opportunity on Lake Minnetonka, yet you feel you could be miles away."

Spray Island currently belongs to Cortland and Susan Smith, per county records. After moving to Minnesota the '60s, the couple ran Minnesota Summerhill School -- a progressive, democratic alternative school modeled after England's Summerhill School -- for more than a decade on Spray Island, according to Susan's 2017 obituary.

The property shares the lake's purifying waters with Minnesota's two most expensively priced estates: this $14.5 million 1920s Orono mansion and this $15.8 million Deephaven behemoth.

We reached out to the listing agents for additional details about Spray Island, but never heard back. So let's just take a photo tour, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet: