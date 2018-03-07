Wanna buy a Pohlad bro's hotel-looking Edina mansion?

Fantastic. With high-end suburban home sales puttering along, there are (relative) deals to be had. I'm sorry, what's that? You're in the market for a $5 million dollar house ... with the interior aesthetic of a hotel? Then have we got a deal for you!

Welcome to 4801 Bywood St. W. in Edina. It's owned by Bob Pohlad -- son of Carl, brother to Twins boss Jim and Hollywood mover/shaker Bill. Bob, who spent years running PepsiAmericas, Inc., and his wife, Becky, recently downsized to a $6.3 million Minneapolis condo, so they're looking to unload the 9,868-square-foot estate for $4.7 million.

Built in 1989, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is effectively a palatial hotel in terms of interior design. The wall panels, the patterned carpet, the recessed lighting, the half-baked gym, the office telephones -- it's all there! And it's all been there for a long time, since the place hit the market almost a year ago.

Here's the property listing pitch:

This home in Edina's distinctive Rolling Green Neighborhood is beyond magnificent! Relaxed warmth and irreplaceable style and detail infuse this commanding residence. 4801 Bywood West boasts the finest finishes from the gourmet kitchen and gracious common living areas to the theater and lower level craft room. Every bedroom is en-suite, extraordinary main and second floor owner suites. This home is a distinctive treasure.

One fun peculiarity of the ultra-rich: That "craft room" appears to be devoted to wrapping presents, as you'll notice in the photos below. Something tells us the Pohlad bros, who jointly own Pohlad Companies, Inc., aren't gifting each other socks for Christmas.

Bob scored the 1.4-acre lot for $386,000 back in 1989, according to property records, so he'll likely turn a tidy profit once a buyer emerges. Its proximity to Interlachen Country Club is a blue-blood selling point, plus you're liberated from check-in and check-out times.

Here's a photo tour, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet:

In barely related Pohlad news: The brothers' radio venture, Go Media, recently sold its local news aggregation website, GoMN, to two longtime staffers.