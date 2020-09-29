Wanna buy a Minnesota Hall of Shamer's discounted $3.4M mansion?

If so, there's a bargain to be had just outside of Malibu in California's Westlake Village. That's where Minnesota native — and recent Minnesota Hall of Shame inductee — Kevin Sorbo is trying to unload his Mediterranean-style villa for $3.4 million.

The 62-year-old actor is having a helluva time finding a buyer, resulting in a “huge price reduction" from April's ask of $3.95 million, as the property listing notes. Sorbo initially placed the 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 7,556-square-foot estate on the market for $4.5 million in 2014; he bought the home for $3.2 million back in 2008, according to county records.

What does the steeply discounted price tag include? A "recently remodeled" mansion built in 2000 that features a master suite, detached pool house/gym, and three-car garage over 1.5 manicured acres. Eagle-eyed viewers of the listing photos, posted below, might spy what appears to be a giant oil painting of Sorbo-as-Hercules in the formal dining room, as well as a mini bronze statue of his Greek god likeness alongside a Trump bobblehead in the office.

Unlike the our other ignoble Minnesota Hall of Shame entrants, Sorbo later appeared in the article's comment section to declare us "liberal/Marxist America-hating punks" and threaten to sue. Apparently, the bible-thumping Hercules and Andromeda leading man took issue with our observation that "when he’s not making fun of Dr. Anthony Fauci, antiracists, and antifa, he’s starring in quality films like Piranha Sharks, Bernie the Dolphin 2, and Let There Be Light, executive produced by Sorbo friend and noted auteur Sean Hannity."

We never heard from Mr. Hercules's lawyer; view the entire exchange below.

But enough online drama!

Let's shift our focus back to Sorbo's compound, which is being presented by Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Click here to view the listing, and enjoy the following photo tour.