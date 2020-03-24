Wanna buy a local restaurant tycoon's $1.9M Minneapolis condo?

Welcome to 100 3rd Ave. S. No. 1201, the downtown Minneapolis condo belonging to restaurateur Leslie Bock (Psycho Suzi's, Betty Danger's). Part of the The Carlyle development, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 3,293-square-footer hit the market last week for $1.9 million.

"Downsizing is happening," Bock tells us.

Built in 2006, her condo is... a lot. Its features include a gourmet kitchen, master suite, fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and two balconies.

"Welcome to this exceptionally rare double-unit floor plan in the most sought after luxury high-rise in Minneapolis," reads the property description from listing firm DRG. "This mint condition Carlyle residence is a one-of-a-kind huge space to spread out and relax in the comfort of your home."

If you can foot the monthly $2,028 (!) HOA bill, you're welcome to enjoy The Carlyle 's roofdeck pool, fitness center, and club room. Bock bought No. 1201 for $1.8 million in 2017, according to county records.

Like all Minnesota restaurants, both of Bock's northeast Minneapolis establishments are feeling the coronavirus crunch. Psycho Suzie's shut down operations last week; Better Danger's closed up shop seasonally before this whole global pandemic thing. The restaurant biz, which was already a tough racket, is being devastated by COVID-19, with workers suffering the most.

Things are less dire in the local real estate world, reports Ross Melby with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

"Unlike the previous cycles when markets dipped from de-regulation and subprime lending, today's market doesn’t resemble these times at all," he says. "This is truly a pause, simple and to the point."

Let's take a photo tour of Bock's place, courtesy of DRG: