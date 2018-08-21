On Thursday, we reported on the recall of her cookbook, Tales from a Forager’s Kitchen, due to its potentially poisonous recipes. Holmgren vented her devastation to her 132,000 Insta followers. But Monday brought happier postings from the woodsy lifestyle blogger. That's when she announced that her family's whimsy-packed home is on the market.

It's true! Holmgren, her chalk artist husband, and trio of youngsters (Luella, Minoux, Juniper) are on the move, and now you can move into their highly postable A-frame house.

"It is, of course, really bittersweet to be saying goodbye to this beautiful piece of land and cozy home," Holmgren wrote via Instagram, "but truly excited for the next season for our family."

Included in the sale: a four-bedroom, one-bathroom, 2,420-square-foot house sitting on 3.6 wooded acres located about 15 minutes outside of St. Paul, plus a chicken coop, a glass gazebo-ish structure, and a two-car garage. The bathroom apparently needs work; "unfinished projects" remain. There's no advertised asking price or offical MLS listing.

Interested?

Holmgren instructs potential buyers to email her at [email protected] We hit up that email address to ask for additional deets -- Where ya headed? How much ya asking for the property? What city is it in? Hot water heater got much life left? -- but Holmgren politely declined.

Click here to read Holmgren's 2016 blog post about buying the home. Here's a photo tour, courtesy of the Fox Meets Bear Instagram post: