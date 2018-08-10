Wanna buy a lakeside castle designed by Cass Gilbert?

On Tuesday, the castle-like estate at 48 Dellwood Ave. in the tony 'burb of Dellwood hit the market. Asking price: $4 million.

The home was built in 1884 by Kirby Barnum, one of the early European settlers/boosters of White Bear Lake.

"Barnum was a forward-thinking guy who was fully convinced Dellwood was going to be the place to be," Sara Markoe Hanson, executive director of the White Bear Area Historical Society, tells White Bear Press. "He bought large tracts of land along the shore. Unfortunately, he was too far ahead of his time because he eventually lost his shirt."

His choice architect proved to be inspired.

Hanson estimates Cass Gilbert was around 25 when Barnum enlisted him to design 48 Dellwood Ave. He'd go on to build Manhattan’s Woolworth Building, Washington, D.C.'s U.S. Supreme Court Building, and St. Paul's Minnesota State Capitol, among many other stunning projects. In 1942, according to the real estate listing, the ol' Barnum place was redesigned by Edwin Hugh Lundie, another acclaimed Minnesota architect.

These days, the 7,121-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a fabulous 1,000-square-foot (!) vaulted porch. It sits on 3.6 acres that feature 330 feet of beachy White Bear Lake shoreline, plus a guesthouse, a 10-car garage, a barn, and a tennis court. You're also a two-minute walk from the White Bear Yacht Club, provided you can afford the membership fees.

We have some questions, namely: What's up with that hobbit door built into the stony hillside by the outdoor fireplace? But Lakes Sotheby's International Realty never got back to us.

So let's just take a photo tour: