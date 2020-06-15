Wanna buy a hockey star's massive northern Minnesota lake home?

Exactly like Jamie Langenbrunner is currently living at 94096 Warloe Shore Ln. in Moose Lake. The Cloquet native spent 18 (!) seasons in the NHL, winning cups with the Dallas Stars ('99) and New Jersey Devils ('03), plus a silver medal as leader of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team ('10). And now the 44-year-old winger is unloading his northern Minnesota lakeside mansion, which just hit the market for $1.7 million.

"One-of-a-kind, very-rare, waterfront family retreat — architect-designed, custom-built," reads the property listing for the 8-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,168-square-foot house built in 2006.

Sitting on 20 acres about 45 minutes southwest of Duluth, the stone-and-timber estate boasts several go-to rich guy amenities: a full bar (complete with Langenbrunner memorabilia), game room, movie theater, wine cellar, and library. Outside, there's a hybrid five-car garage/gym, tennis court, 200 feet of Island Lake shoreline, and what appears to be a spooky old barn. It's the priciest single-family house currently available in the Cloquet and Twin Ports region.

Drafted 35th overall to the Stars in 1993, Langenbrunner went on to play 1,109 games, making him one of just 348 NHL players to ever appear in 1,000-plus games. He'd hoped to finish his career with the hometown Wild before retiring with the St. Louis Blues in 2013. Langenbrunner currently works as the player development coordinator for the Boston Bruins.

"People asked me in Jersey why I didn't stay out there in the summertime," Langenbrunner told Cloquet's Pine Journal newspaper in 2011. "It was simple: Minnesota is home."

Why's Langenbrunner on the move? We reached out to his listing agent, but never heard back. His family acquired a home in Eden Prairie last summer, the Pine Journal reports.

Let's just take a tour of Langenbrunner's lake place, courtesy of Edmunds Co. Real Estate: