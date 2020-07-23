Professionally, the former Twins pitcher from St. Paul played for the University of Minnesota before enjoying three All Star seasons (2013-15) with the hometown club that drafted him in 2004. Off the field, Perkins lives a northland lifestyle that includes woodworking, craft beer brewing, hunting, and hockey; The Growler magazine once declared him Minnesota's Ron Swanson.

At 24729 Dodd Blvd. in Lakeville, Perkins built out a wonderland estate for all those hobbies, one that can now be yours for $2 million.

"It’s pretty amazing," says Don Edam, the listing agent with Engel & Völkers Minneapolis. "It’s unique in the fact you’re only 30 minutes from downtown, but truly feel like you’re on your own resort or oasis."

Among the highlights dotting his wooded 10-acre lot along the Vermillion River: a luxe 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,823-square-foot farmhouse constructed in 2017; a vintage barn featuring a full woodworking shop; a jockey house converted into a microbrewery and taproom (Perkins collaborates with Surly); pool plus a poolhouse and full covered ice rink with an adjoining warming house dubbed "Miniucci."

Perkins bought the 1940s farm for $1 million in 2016, according to county records, and has since restored/repurposed the original buildings while adding the main house.

"They did their best to keep the historic aspects," Edam says. "The brand-new farmhouse is unique but very comfortable."

Potential buyers have mostly been younger folks — many from southwest Minneapolis, Edina, and the Lake Minnetonka area — seeking an outdoorsy retreat close to the metro, Edam reports. "I don’t know if that’s due to COVID times, where people want to kind of escape to a property like this," he adds.

Edam expects the property to move fast. In fact, just hours after he spoke with City Pages on Wednesday, a contingent offer was accepted.

So... technically Perkins's place can still be yours for $2 million. Let's at least take a photo tour of it, courtesy of Engel & Völkers and 360 Spaces.