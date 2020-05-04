Wallace Gardens, the private horticultural masterwork of Wally Marx, hit the market last month for $4.25 million.

"Enjoy town and country Living beginning with the finest private classic garden in America as your own yard," the property listings reads. "The internationally recognized garden features a classic axial design with over a dozen 'garden rooms' of lush plantings, natural stone, seating, and statuary."

At just over 27 acres, the sprawling plot of west metro land is the ideal spot to construct a "grand estate," the listing suggests. The topography features lake shore, woodlands, wetlands, and prairie.

And, of course, that fabulous garden, which was featured in the demanding 2012 book 1001 Gardens You Must See Before You Die. Its themed "rooms" include the Monet Color Garden, the Tuscan Temple, and the Roman Sculpture Garden; antique ornaments and decorative elements have been imported from around the globe, according to the Garden Conservancy. There appear to be various gazebos to camp out in until your new house is ready.

"This garden is one of the best privately owned formal gardens in the United States," Duane Otto of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum says in this video from 2014. "It's very special."

Why's Marx unloading his garden? We asked, but he politely declined to chat.

Let's take a flowery photo tour, courtesy of Swanson Homes: