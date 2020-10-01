Welcome to 2011 Ewing Ave. S., the latest itty-bitty living option to appear in the Minneapolis housing market.

"It’s cozy and charming and surprisingly enough, you know what I mean?" says Sherri Beier, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty. "Like, 'Wow I could live here.' Especially in a time when coronavirus is happening, and you wanna be home, it's just so cozy."

Built in 1922, the 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 400-square-foot tiny home was fully remodeled late last year. It has an unfinished basement, sprawling backyard, one-stall garage, and, perhaps most attractively, one-block adjacency to Cedar Lake. "It’s the lowest priced property in the area, but of course it’s so unique," Beier says.

Given its location, the pint-sized house, which was last purchased for $250,000 in 2017, could be a prime tear-down candidate. Other possibilities include using it as a vacation rental in the heart of Minneapolis, Beier suggests.

"For the right person, it could be the perfect oasis," she says. "It’s got the greatest yard. I kinda hope nobody [tears it down] but it’s a possibility."

In this "crazy" real estate market anything is possible, Beier reports: Even as COVID-19 rages, Twin Cities homes are getting snapped up at a dizzying pace; inventory is extremely low, so properties are flying off the market with multiple offers and no inspections.

Let's inspect 2011 Ewing via the below photo tour, replete with surplus charcuterie and courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. Or go see for yourself! There's an open house scheduled from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday.

