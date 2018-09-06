What's that, you say? You've attained zero success as a professional athlete... but you'd still like to mimic LeMond's living situation? That can be arranged!

Say hello to 3000 Willow Dr., the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 11,550-square-foot Medina mansion LeMond purchased in 1990. After relocating to Tennessee, the LeMonds listed their home for sale last summer. No buyers emerged, so they spent months renovating the property, which hit the market again on Tuesday.

Asking price: $4.9 million.

"People literally say their breath is taken away," says Coldwell Banker Burnet listing agent Patty Napier. "It’s an unusual home for Minnesota -- it’s more of a Southern-type of home, so that makes it one-of-a-kind for that area. It’s just majestic."

Built in 1988, the house -- with its five fireplaces, wood-paneled library, and octagonal sun room -- is freshly re-finished throughout the interior; the brick exterior is inspired by Georgian architecture. The 39.8-acre lot boasts an eight-car garage, a tennis court, and miles of winding bike trails carved out by its famous owner.

LeMond, 57, won the Tour de France in 1986, 1989, and 1990. This past July, City Pages ran a cover story headlined "The Shooting of Greg LeMond: The comebacks of America's first Tour de France champion," a book excerpt detailing the native Californian's remarkable return to cycling following a life-threatening hunting accident. LeMond lived with his wife, Kathy, in Belgium before moving to Minnesota to raise their three kids.

"I’ve sold 40 listings in that square mile alone over the years," Napier says. "And [the LeMond home] is one of those rare estates -- it’s a true county estate."

Let's take a photo tour of 3000 Willow Dr., courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet: