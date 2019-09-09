"It truly is a unique property," says Bobby Kroog, the listing agent behind unit No. 1 inside an old fire station from 1906. "I haven’t seen anything like it in the Twin Cities."

Located blocks from Bde Maka Ska, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,547-square-foot condo -- one of four that emerged after a 1991 renovation -- just hit the market for $1.12 million.

"One of the things the owner said to me is the space is really thoughtfully designed," Kroog says. "It's very easy to live in."

Two fully functioning firehouse garage doors lead to an expansive foyer, where a central staircase replaced the fireman's pole. Two bedrooms are found on the main level; the master is on the open-concept second floor. Among the condo's features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick, timber beams, original hardwood flooring, a European-style fireplace, a balcony, and a sound-proof basement drum room.

Dalmatian not included. Folks!

Further expansion is possible. The total square footage is closer to 5,000 when you count the unfinished parts of the basement, Kroog says, and the rooftop is ripe for finishing touches. "You could have a pretty massive, kickass private space if you wanted to do that," he adds.

The annual tax bill is $14,332; HOA dues will run ya an additional $483 per month. The current owners purchased the place for $796,000 back in 2015, according to county records.

Here's a photo tour, courtesy of BRIX Real Estate: