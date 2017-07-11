Walker Art Center's 2017-18 performing arts lineup: Guthrie collabs, free pop-up shows

The schedule features performers and troupes from 12 different countries, including Morocco, Scotland, Beirut, and Quebec.



“With national leaders stoking fear and distrust of the rest of the world, we feel that offering performances by artists from around the globe, including Muslim-majority nations, is nothing short of essential,” says Philip Bither, senior curator and director of performing arts.

Not everything on the schedule will take place at the Walker. Moroccan and Minnesotan women will collaborate in free pop-up shows around town led by Bouchra Ouizguen, Forced Entertainment (United Kingdom) will create an epic six-hour piece at the Soap Factory, and Zimbabwe’s Nora Chipaumire will turn a boxing ring into a combat-dance exploring masculinity.

Other highlights include Megan Mayer taking the reigns on the ever-popular Choreographers' Evening showcase, which highlights Twin Cities dance makers; Out There 2018 will return to help us get through January with really weird experiemental theater; Ali Chahrour (Beirut) will examine Lebanese mourning rituals in a Midwest premiere where the Walker has teamed up with the Guthrie.

The complete schedule is below.

Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24

Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures

Bouchra Ouizguen: Corbeaux (Crows)

Free

Saturday, September 23

Mdou Moctar: Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai: (Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red in It)

$22 ($17.60); $25 day of show

Friday, September 29

The Bad Plus: Bill Frisell '85-'95

$45 ($36) main floor and $30 ($24) balcony

Thursday-Friday, October 12-13

Salva Sanchis and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker/Rosas: A Love Supreme

$25 ($20)

Saturday, October 21

Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English with Visual Art by Michael Cina and Hal Lovemelt

Ian Chang: Spiritual Leader

$20 ($16)

Saturday, November 11

Ali Chahrour: Leila's Death

$45 ($36), $40 ($32), $35 ($28), $30 ($24), $20 ($16)

Friday, November 17

Dayme Arocena

$25 ($20)

Saturday, November 25

Choreographers' Evening Curated by Megan Mayer

$25 ($20)

Friday-Saturday, December 1-2

The Staves and yMusic

$32 ($25.60)

OUT THERE 2018 (January 4-27)

All performances are $25 ($20)

Thursday-Saturday, January 4-6

Teatro El Público: Antigonón, un Contingente Épico

Thursday-Saturday, January 11-13

Dana Michel: Mercurial George

Wednesday-Saturday, January 17-20

600 Highwaymen: The Fever

Thursday-Friday, January 25-26, 8 pm

Forced Entertainment: Real Magic

Saturday, January 27

Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures

Forced Entertainment: Quizoola!

Wednesday, February 7

Anna Meredith

$25 ($20)

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10

Laure Prouvost in Collaboration with Sam Belinfante and Pierre Droulers: They Are Waiting For You

$15 ($12)

Friday-Saturday, February 16-17

Antony Hamilton and Alisdair Macindoe: Meeting

$15 ($12)

Saturday, March 3

Sonic Universe Project

Douglas Ewart, Wadada Leo Smith, Roscoe Mitchell, Oliver Lake, Anthony Cox, and Hamid Drake

$30 ($24)

Friday-Saturday, March 9-10

Jan Martens: The Dog Days Are Over

$25 ($20)

Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, 8 pm

Sunday, March 25, 7 pm

Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures

Nora Chipaumire: Portrait of Myself as My Father

$25 ($20)

Wednesday-Friday, April 4-6, 8 pm

Saturday, April 7, 2 and 8 pm

Robert Lepage: 887

Wednesday and Saturday Matinee: $30 ($24) main floor; $20 ($16) balcony

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: $45 ($36) main floor; $35 ($28) balcony

Friday, April 20

Tanya Tagaq: Retribution

$25 ($20) and $20 ($16)

Friday-Saturday, May 18-19

Jason Moran with Ryan Trecartin and Lizzie Fitch: Jazz Fest

$35 ($28)

Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1

Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole: Blind Spot

$30 ($24)