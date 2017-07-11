Walker Art Center's 2017-18 performing arts lineup: Guthrie collabs, free pop-up shows
The Walker Art Center has a new Sculpture Garden, a new restaurant, and a new entryway. Now, the institution has a new performing arts season, with an eye toward artists from around the world.
The schedule features performers and troupes from 12 different countries, including Morocco, Scotland, Beirut, and Quebec.
“With national leaders stoking fear and distrust of the rest of the world, we feel that offering performances by artists from around the globe, including Muslim-majority nations, is nothing short of essential,” says Philip Bither, senior curator and director of performing arts.
Not everything on the schedule will take place at the Walker. Moroccan and Minnesotan women will collaborate in free pop-up shows around town led by Bouchra Ouizguen, Forced Entertainment (United Kingdom) will create an epic six-hour piece at the Soap Factory, and Zimbabwe’s Nora Chipaumire will turn a boxing ring into a combat-dance exploring masculinity.
Other highlights include Megan Mayer taking the reigns on the ever-popular Choreographers' Evening showcase, which highlights Twin Cities dance makers; Out There 2018 will return to help us get through January with really weird experiemental theater; Ali Chahrour (Beirut) will examine Lebanese mourning rituals in a Midwest premiere where the Walker has teamed up with the Guthrie.
The complete schedule is below.
Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24
Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures
Bouchra Ouizguen: Corbeaux (Crows)
Free
Saturday, September 23
Mdou Moctar: Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai: (Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red in It)
$22 ($17.60); $25 day of show
Friday, September 29
The Bad Plus: Bill Frisell '85-'95
$45 ($36) main floor and $30 ($24) balcony
Thursday-Friday, October 12-13
Salva Sanchis and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker/Rosas: A Love Supreme
$25 ($20)
Saturday, October 21
Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English with Visual Art by Michael Cina and Hal Lovemelt
Ian Chang: Spiritual Leader
$20 ($16)
Saturday, November 11
Ali Chahrour: Leila's Death
$45 ($36), $40 ($32), $35 ($28), $30 ($24), $20 ($16)
Friday, November 17
Dayme Arocena
$25 ($20)
Saturday, November 25
Choreographers' Evening Curated by Megan Mayer
$25 ($20)
Friday-Saturday, December 1-2
The Staves and yMusic
$32 ($25.60)
OUT THERE 2018 (January 4-27)
All performances are $25 ($20)
Thursday-Saturday, January 4-6
Teatro El Público: Antigonón, un Contingente Épico
Thursday-Saturday, January 11-13
Dana Michel: Mercurial George
Wednesday-Saturday, January 17-20
600 Highwaymen: The Fever
Thursday-Friday, January 25-26, 8 pm
Forced Entertainment: Real Magic
Saturday, January 27
Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures
Forced Entertainment: Quizoola!
Wednesday, February 7
Anna Meredith
$25 ($20)
Friday-Saturday, February 9-10
Laure Prouvost in Collaboration with Sam Belinfante and Pierre Droulers: They Are Waiting For You
$15 ($12)
Friday-Saturday, February 16-17
Antony Hamilton and Alisdair Macindoe: Meeting
$15 ($12)
Saturday, March 3
Sonic Universe Project
Douglas Ewart, Wadada Leo Smith, Roscoe Mitchell, Oliver Lake, Anthony Cox, and Hamid Drake
$30 ($24)
Friday-Saturday, March 9-10
Jan Martens: The Dog Days Are Over
$25 ($20)
Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, 8 pm
Sunday, March 25, 7 pm
Spot On: Site-Specific Adventures
Nora Chipaumire: Portrait of Myself as My Father
$25 ($20)
Wednesday-Friday, April 4-6, 8 pm
Saturday, April 7, 2 and 8 pm
Robert Lepage: 887
Wednesday and Saturday Matinee: $30 ($24) main floor; $20 ($16) balcony
Thursday, Friday, Saturday: $45 ($36) main floor; $35 ($28) balcony
Friday, April 20
Tanya Tagaq: Retribution
$25 ($20) and $20 ($16)
Friday-Saturday, May 18-19
Jason Moran with Ryan Trecartin and Lizzie Fitch: Jazz Fest
$35 ($28)
Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1
Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole: Blind Spot
$30 ($24)
