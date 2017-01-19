Walker Art Center announces Sculpture Garden's re-opening date with a soothing video

It hasn't been easy. Road construction has been epic, sculptures had to lifted out of the park via crane, Rock the Garden moved to Boom Island Park, and the Artist Designed Mini-Golf relocated to the terraces of the Walker. The Cat Video Festival was almost a casualty; thankfully the Saint Paul Saints and my107 picked up the torch.

Now, it looks like the clusterfuck is paying off, as the Walker has revealed the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's grand re-opening date to be Saturday, June 3.

The nine-acre expanded campus will feature 58 sculptures. Nineteen of those will be new works (or new to the garden), including Robert Indiana's iconic Love, Sol LeWitt's Arcs, and Hahn/Cock, a blue rooster standing over 15 feet tall by Katharina Fritsch.

Back in November, the museum hosted a party showcasing renovations made to the exterior and interior of the building, which includes a new entry, a new restaurant (Esker Grove), and new vending areas.

While logistics have most likely taken up much of the Walker staff's time, the funding for both renovations hopefully have not. Changes to the museum were mostly covered thanks to contributions totaling $49.8 million from the Wurtele and Pohlad families. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Parks and Rec board updated the Sculpture Garden with an $8.5 million allocation from the state and a $1.5 million grant from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization. The rest was raised through other private donations.

To get you in the mood for the park's reopening, the Walker Art Center has created a calming video featuring time-lapse segments and poetry by Walt Whitman.