Vinyl swap, '2 Fast 2 Furious,' and a Wes Anderson flick: 12 free things to do this week

Stick Kickin' turns three. FB

Still Kickin 3rd Birthday Party

Each month, Still Kickin donates funds to families or individuals struggling with medical debt. This Monday, they'll be celebrating three years of helping out. Fun planned at Bauhaus includes live fashion drawings by Claire Ward Illustration, cotton candy creations, live T-shirt printing, and limited-edition Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale will be on tap. Come learn about the nonprofit and all the great things they do. Monday, 5 to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Jessica Armbruster

LALA Festival

The Live Art/Live Artfully (LALA) Festival is back in town for a variety of workshops, parties, performances, and more from local and national artists looking to create more open dialogues across the country. Monday’s free kick-off event is a talent show starring all of the artists in the festival, with pop-corn and hotdogs for all (simply register here). You can find the complete list of times and locations at lalafestival.com. Prices range from free to $10. Locations vary, though many happenings are at Red Eye: 15 W. 14th St, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Movie screening. Monday, July 23, 9 p.m. @ Elliot Park.

Tara McPherson

Tara McPherson Pop Up Shop

The Cotton Candy Machine (aka Tara McPherson) creates works that would fit in perfectly in a Tim Burton movie. There are pieces celebrating Garbage Pail Kids, eerie ladies with open hearts (accompanied occasionally by an octopus), and Carebears, pixies, and Wonder Woman. This traveling show will feature art prints, music posters, books, stickers, enamel pins, buttons, postcards, and more for sale and show. Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m. CO exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis; 612-379-4151. --Jessica Armbruster

Hidden Figures

Movie screening. Tuesday, July 24, 9 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Traveling Patio Picture Show: 2 Fast 2 Furious

Trash Film Debauchery, Indeed Brewing Company, and Trylon Cinema have teamed up for a series of awesomely shitty movies best consumed with beer. Wednesday, 8 to 11 p.m. MacKenzie, 918 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7268.

Cool Runnings

Movie screening. Wednesday, July 25, 9 p.m. @ Washburn Fair Oaks Park.

FLOW Image courtesy event organizers

Flow Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

This weekend, north Minneapolis lights up with art, music, performance, and community during FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Organized by the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, the crawl is a three-day festival that takes place both indoors and outdoors in spaces along West Broadway Avenue. Things kick off on Thursday with an evening block party, followed by art receptions and a farmers market on Friday. On Saturday, visitors can tour 35 different sites, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue North, featuring 300 artists. Bop around Freedom Square, the Capri Theater, Juxtaposition Arts, and the KMOJ stage for fun, entertainment, and joyful art. Find more info at www.northmpls.org/flow. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. West Broadway, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Saturday --Sheila Regan

Terrace Thursdays: Ruppersberg Review

This installment of the Walker's rooftop party is all about music. South Minneapolis oddities experts Dead Media will be setting up listening stations where you can discover deep tracks. They'll also have a variety of books and vinyl for sale. Hipshaker will be on the terrace to spin soul, funk, and R&B from the '60s into the '80s. Brings records for the vinyl swap, try making a gig poster, and take a free cruise through the galleries. Yumi Janairo Roth will also be on hand teaching people the art of sign spinning. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

Isle of Dogs

Movie screening. Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Third Thursday: Bike Night

Minneapolis Institute of Art

[Editor's note: This event was been rescheduled from last week due to weather concerns.] This Thursday, folks from the Twin Cities cycling scene will be hanging out in the Mia’s backyard, sharing a bit of their bike love with revelers. Ride through the open doors to find this outdoor party, where you’ll find folks from 30 Days of Biking, the Cycling Museum of Minnesota, One on One Bicycle Studio, and Powderhorn 24, a 24-hour summertime bike race. Pose for pics in the photobooth, listen to tunes, and make some art. Beer, wine, and eats from the likes of Fro Yo Soul and Cafe Racer will also be available. Meet at Surly Brewing for a pint and a friendly ride to the event around 4:30 p.m. (ride at 5:30 p.m.). 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000. --Jessica Armbruster

Coco, English subtitles, Spanish audio

Movie screening. Thursday, July 26, 9 p.m. @ Powderhorn Park.