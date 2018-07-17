Vintage skate decks, Bike Night at Mia, and other art shows this week

Third Thursday: Bike Night



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: No, you can’t ride your bike all through the museum (though that would be awesome). You can, however, bike through the doors on Third Avenue into the courtyard, where outdoor activities will take place. There’s also a group ride to the event, meeting at Surly Brewing Company at 4:30 p.m. (departing at 5:30 p.m.). Look forward to art activities, music from Scrunchies, a bike-themed photo booth, and lots of bicycle vendors touting their sweet gear. Food truck offerings include Cafe Racer, Fro Yo Soul, and Bacon-Me-Crazy.

Why you should go: We are in peak bicycle season, so whether you are a regular rider or just starting out, this is a great event to meet other folks who are into cycling while enjoying the arts and entertainment that Mia has to offer at their Third Thursday events.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Sound Horizon Image courtesy Walker Art Center

Sound Horizon

Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Walker Art Center’s Sound Horizon series continues this week with a performance by Jason Moran, who curated the series. This will be the second event of three, taking place in Moran’s exhibition now on view at the museum. Moran will perform with his band, the Bandwagon.

Why you should go: Summer is the time for free concerts in the Twin Cities, and this is one you won’t want to miss. Not only will it feel like you’re in an iconic New York jazz venue as you stand in Moran’s installation, but you’ll also get to hear incredible music with his collaborating musicians.

When: 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Cracked Pavement" L-R: Work by Dylan Strait, Kevin Horn

Cracked Pavement

Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 10th St. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Just in time for the X Games, Gamut Gallery has an exhibition featuring skateboard art. See Dylan Strait’s retro 1980s drawings, Kevin Horn’s sleek skateboard photography, and Jeremy Linvig’s restored vintage decks.

Why you should go: Get into X Games fever by celebrating the Twin Cities’ skateboard community. Come check out the DIY aesthetic of the skateboard community. Music will be provided by DJ Slamdunkapher, and Electric Noodle Food Truck will be on hand.

When: 7-11 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5 or free with Gamut membership.

Gerry Bibby

Gerry Bibby: Game On Tilt

Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Australian-born artist Gerry Bibby, now based in Berlin, shares new works.

Why you should go: The layered, shadowy photograph used in promotional materials for this show is intriguing.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.