Vintage sales, Urban Outfitters at Rosedale, shop with Sarah Edwards: Fashion events coming up

Maybe you’re in love with the love holiday, and enjoy eating chocolates, buying a bouquet of red roses from Cub, and festooning your loved one with jewels and gifts. Maybe you’re more interested in chugging rosé while watching The Bachelor. Maybe you hate the whole holiday in general and prefer to pretend it doesn’t exist. Whatever your feelings, there’s a shopping event for you over the next two weekends, from a fabulous jewelry party to a Galentine’s Day pop-up full of secondhand treasures.

The Golden Pearl

The Golden Pearl Vintage Winter Sale

Golden Pearl Vintage is getting ready for spring by clearing out their winter goods with a giant sale. Take 30% off coats, furs, and wool pieces at the Northeast vintage shop; they’ve shared that at least 1/3 of the store is wool, so there are plenty of deals to be had. Find everyday pieces like trousers and blazers or fancy fur-accented pieces for a big night out, all with the Pearl’s signature glam-meets-cheeky vibe. The sale runs through February 2. 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Grand Opening at Rosedale

Urban Outfitters has arrived at Rosedale. The north metro mall has solidified its status as one of the Twin Cities’ best malls with an exciting and interesting mix of stores, food, and art, and the arrival of UO is a big deal for it. With the future of the Uptown location looking cloudy, the Rosedale shop makes a lot of sense, as the only other Urban is at the Mall of America. H&M is also heading to Rosedale, and I’m interested to see which retailers will show up next. The opening day is Thursday, January 30.

Arlee Park

Galentine’s Day at Arlee Park

The ladies of Arlee Park are celebrating Galentine’s Day with a pop-up event full of secondhand treasures. The south Minneapolis store, known for its beautiful and functional vintage housewares, is hosting fellow vintage lovers Tandem Vintage, artist Bekah Worley, and tarot reader Big Mouth Tarot for a super fun Galentine’s Day gathering. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 8. 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis.

The always fashionable Sarah Edwards @iamsarahedwards

Shop Sarah Edwards’s Closet … and Friends!

Local style icon and connector Sarah Edwards cleaned out her closet, and now she’s throwing a fancy version of a yard sale. Shop Edward’s clothing and accessories alongside pieces from local fashion writer Jahna Peloquin, designer clothing and accessories from June Resale, vintage from Glam Diggers Vintage, earrings from Jac & Violet, clothing from Queenie & Pearl, and even browse jewels from Filigree Jewelers — plus many, many more. Sip on Bloody Marys and screwdrivers made with Prairie Organic vodka, snack on Maddy & Maize popcorn, and shop to your heart’s delight. It’s just like brunch, but with accessories. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9. Luther Jaguar Land Rover Minneapolis, 8905 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.

Stephanie Lake Jewelry

Stephanie Lake Jewelry at the Hewing Hotel

If you’ve seen a Stephanie Lake piece, you know what a statement-maker it is. If glamorous, Old Hollywood-inspired jewelry is your jam, head to the Hewing for a pop-up party featuring Lake’s signature jewelry and portraits by local artist Claire Ward. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13. Hewing Hotel Library Lounge, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.